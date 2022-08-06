Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
WTHI
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
WTHI
Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
WTHI
Edgar County officials searching for missing 16-year-old
BROCTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen after a missing persons report was filed. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Brayden E. Powell was last seen at his residence around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
WTHI
Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
WTHI
"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance" - THPD competitors share their experiences from the World Police and Fire Games
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The World Police and Fire Games competitors are back from a big week of competition in the Netherlands, and we had the chance to catch up with a few of them. This international sporting event is for police, fire, and corrections service personnel. More than...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
New mural in the works in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mural is in the making in downtown Terre Haute. You will be able to see the progress at the Terminal Arcade Building at 9th and Wabash Avenue. You've probably heard the name, Becky Hochhalter. She's been painting beautiful murals all around the city!
WTHI
Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
WTHI
Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WTHI
Bloomfield Pool hosts a day full of events before it closes for the year
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - The Bloomfield Pool is inviting everyone to participate in a day full of events. It's a part of an effort to raise some money for pool additions. The main events are the duck derby, boat race, and belly buster competition. The duck derby will send 1,000...
WTHI
Vigo County sees an increase of refugee students as school year is set to begin
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students across Vigo County will start school this Thursday. This year, they'll be joined by a group of students from around the world. Faculty at Vigo County high schools say there's an increase in refugee enrollment. Students from Afghanistan, Russia, and Ukraine are seeking an...
WTHI
Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements. The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting. County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These...
WTHI
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
WTHI
Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
WTHI
Mr. Richard Goodall gives a special performance
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals. One special VCSC employee has a hidden talent, and recently he's shocked the world. Check it out!
WTHI
Disagreement over how to use ARP money in Vigo County
Vigo County Commissioners and County Council debate use of ARP money. The Vigo County commissioners want to use $2 million to repair several of the county's aging and failing culverts. There is only one issue; the county council heard these plans last week and were unimpressed.
Comments / 0