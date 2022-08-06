ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Honoring the life of local 16-year-old killed in car crash

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The Paris community is coming together to remember a local teenager. Brody Sanders tragically died in a car crash on Saturday morning. Now, the community is honoring and remembering the life of the 16-year-old. On Sunday, dozens of family, friends, teachers, and classmates came together in...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Edgar County officials searching for missing 16-year-old

BROCTON, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen after a missing persons report was filed. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Brayden E. Powell was last seen at his residence around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to call the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paris, IL
Accidents
Paris, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Paris, IL
City
Madison, IL
WTHI

New covered bus stop coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new bus stop shelter is coming to 12 Points in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Board of Public Works met Monday morning to approve the project to shelter those who wait at the bus stop. Old National Bank, in partnership with 12 Points Revitalization,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today. The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial. Jordan died in the line of duty on August...
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Union Hospital#Paris High School#Phs
WTHI

New mural in the works in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new mural is in the making in downtown Terre Haute. You will be able to see the progress at the Terminal Arcade Building at 9th and Wabash Avenue. You've probably heard the name, Becky Hochhalter. She's been painting beautiful murals all around the city!
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population. Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats. Public Veterinary Services will be hosting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners. The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Disagreement over how to use ARP money in Vigo County

Vigo County Commissioners and County Council debate use of ARP money. The Vigo County commissioners want to use $2 million to repair several of the county's aging and failing culverts. There is only one issue; the county council heard these plans last week and were unimpressed.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy