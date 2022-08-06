Coast Guard medevacs mariner from vessel in Kukak Bay Friday morning

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medically evacuated a woman from the container ship CMA CMG Georgia about 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak, Saturday. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard 17th District command center received the initial request for assistance on Friday at 11:41 a.m., from a vessel crewmember reporting that the 36-year-old woman was experiencing chest pain.

