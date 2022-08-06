ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona artist and author releases children’s book

By Aaron Marrie, Morgan Koziar
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lD7oy_0h7buyUR00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sarah Vogel, an Altoona-based artist and author, released her first children’s book Saturday as she hosted a book signing.

The signing took place at her coffee shop, The Clay Cup, in Altoona, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vogel was excited and hopes to inspire little ones to create something silly of their own.

“The sock flock is just a fun silly story about birds who are wearing socks and they land on the head of a girl who’s wearing socks – it’s colorful illustrations, it’s a short little story for kids ages 3-5,” Vogel said.

Altoona community comes together for recovery walk

Vogel wrote and illustrated the colorful story for kids, her first one, and said it pays tribute to her grandmothers who were avid birdwatchers. In her book, “The Sock Flock” kids can learn all about birds that are local in the Central Pennsylvania region.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Copies of the book are available now in hard-back and paper-back at The Clay Cup or on Vogel’s Etsy account.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Blair County church to hold annual Festival in the Shade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The public is invited to join Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church for their annual Festival in the Shade. From Friday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 there will be music, food, games, crafts/quilts along with a flea market lasting all weekend on the parish grounds at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tickets available to see Jon Lovitz in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Jon Lovitz, the comedian, and actor, is coming to Altoona to perform in the Mishler Theatre on Thursday, August 11. Tickets are $35 – $40 and the Rated-R show is happening from 7:30 -10:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael Lovitz is known for voicing Jay Sherman from The Critic and for being […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altoona, PA
Entertainment
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WTAJ

Historic farm forced to sell dairy cows

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County farm is no longer producing milk after 180 years of farming. Knob Farm located in Grampian Pennsylvania will no longer produce milk commercially for local communities. Earlier this year with the rising rates of inflation the farm was put in a pinch, like many other Americans. However, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown YMCA announces new space for children

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced a new space on Monday, Aug. 8 made especially for their littlest visitors. The brand new Child Watch space is scheduled to officially open at the end of August. “We want to open the space up and allow parents, kids and even potential staff […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Spitzer Honda hosting a blood drive in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Spitzer Honda is hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, August 10th. The blood drive will take place at BDI Industrial Drive Parkway in DuBois from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Along with the blood drive, participants can also receive a free car wash. “The Red […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Boalsburg-based coffee company launches mobile café

BOALSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boalsburg-based coffee company is going mobile with the launch of a mobile coffee shop. Idou Coffee Co. started out roasting coffee in Boalsburg. The company has since expanded to a new offering of a fully-stocked café. “We started out just selling the bags,” Co-Owner Mikala Swanson said. “But now, being […]
BOALSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Etsy#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

State College skatepark could be reality by next summer

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers organizing a long-awaited State College skatepark shared it could be a reality by the summer of 2023. “We’ve been trying to get a facility here for over 20 years,” Ben Wentz, a volunteer said. High Point Skatepark is a $1.9 million project. Fundraising is in full swing and about […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Restaurant holds watch party for Hollidaysburg Little League Team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Fans came out to Argonne Café in Hollidaysburg to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Little League All-Star Team Tuesday, August 9. The team took on Naamans Little League from Wilmington Delaware in the second round of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament. Owner Timothy James knows several of the families and players and tries to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

First spiked protein drink launched by Penn State grad

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first-ever spiked protein beverage, Protochol, is now on the market and it’s coming to State College shelves. Protochol carries an 8% ABV and 11 grams of protein in a 16-ounce can. It’s non-carbonated, comes in three flavors including orange county, pineapple pump, and swoleberry, and is described as a […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County United Way to host Stuff the Bus Program

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The United Way of Bedford County is asking the community to come together to help children be ready for school this year. The event takes place on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Walmart in Everett on Bedford Square. The county wide effort is to […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of hitting kid, strangling woman

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man was put behind bars after being accused of hitting a kid who tried to stop him from strangling a woman. Police were called to a home in Duncansville Aug. 7 where a woman accused 41-year-old Joshua Guyer of getting physically violent during an argument in the garage of […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Back-to-school shopping with Walmart

Walmart is ready to help customers prepare for an exciting back-to-school season with a convenient shopping experience and everyday low prices so students and teachers can get everything on their list in one place!. Back-to-school shopping should be fun and affordable, and Walmart is there to make sure customers won’t...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tyrone Borough Council votes to donate bikes to local church

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Tyrone Borough Council voted yes on a resolution to donate five bikes to the Tyrone Bible Baptist Church at this evening’s monthly meeting. Tyrone Mayor William Latchford says that they try to do this as much as they can with different items, rather than have them go to waste. “The bikes […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man sentenced to life for 2017 murder

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who shot and killed a 21-year-old in Johnstown in May of 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, who was 16 at the time, shot and killed Barron Thomas Grumbling on May 1 in the West End area of Johnstown. He was […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Federal free lunches end, schools navigate next steps

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the past two years, all students, regardless of their family’s income, received free school lunch, thanks to a pandemic-era waiver. That waiver expired on July 1, and now local districts are left to navigate pricing. “There’s going to be some parents that now have to find money to buy […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County PA

Philadelphia, PA - If you enjoy waterfalls and natural settings, you should check out the beautiful Buttermilk Falls in Indiana County, Pennsylvania. This waterfall is 45 feet tall and is surrounded by scenic woodland. It used to be a family farm owned by Fred McFeely, the maternal grandfather of the popular children's television show "Mr. Rogers" and a frequent visitor of the area. There is a one-mile loop trail and a small picnic shelter. In 1995, the estate was donated to the county and set aside for its unique natural plant and animal communities.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy