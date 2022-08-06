Read full article on original website
Inside Passage Electric Cooperative shares projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Jodi Mitchell was a guest on Capital Chat Tuesday to talk about IPEC. Jodi Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer at Inside Passage Electric Cooperative (IPEC). She talked about IPEC's mission. "Our mission is to provide safe reliable electricity at the lowest responsible cost. By responsible...
Alaskan Brewing Company not affected by nationwide CO2 shortage
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A carbon dioxide shortage across the nation is affecting many breweries on the East and West Coasts. The shortage arose after a carbon dioxide production center in Mississippi was recently contaminated. Carbon dioxide, or CO2, is a critical part of the beer production process. Closer to...
Nifty Fifty Ultra Run Returns on Saturday
A runner in the 2019 Nifty Fifty moves down the Granite Creek Trail during the 50K race in Juneau. The 2020 race was cancelled by COVID-19 and the 2021 race by Mother Nature. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sign up online if you are up to the task of...
IAM-represented employees at Alaska Airlines ratify two-year contract extension
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Airlines’ airport employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, have ratified a two-year contract extension. Among the IAM are Alaska’s airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservation agents. This employee group is responsible for assisting guests...
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan
Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
NOTN 8-9 AM
The Sitka Police Department is investigating an explosive device found at Blue Lake. The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The Juneau School Board meets tonight, and on the agenda is a discussion on the current COVID mitigations within schools. As...
Nevada man rescued off Sheep Mountain in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A hiker was successfully rescued Friday after not returning home from a hike Thursday afternoon. On Friday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report that Connor Beckman of Nevada had not returned home Thursday afternoon from a hike up Mount Roberts and Sheep Mountain. According to the...
Eaglecrest officials talk gondola, season pass on Capital Chat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Eaglecrest Ski Resort provided updates regarding their 2022 winter season while on Capital Chat. Dave Scanlan, general manager of Eaglecrest, shared updates on the gondola coming to Eaglecrest from Austria. "It's currently in the middle of the Atlantic, sailing its way across to the East Coast....
US Coast Guard searching for possible man overboard in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY)- In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on Monday night. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a crew member was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
COVID mitigation to be discussed at Juneau School Board meeting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School Board meets tonight, and a discussion on the current COVID mitigation plans within schools is planned. While on Action Line, School Board President Elizabeth Siddon explained that a work session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. will broadly take up the topic of COVID mitigation.
US Coast Guard suspends search for missing man near Juneau
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Coast Guard is suspending the search for a man who may have gone overboard on a cruise ship Monday night in Gastineau Channel. At 10:45 p.m. Monday night, the Coast Guard in Juneau was notified that a 31-year-old man had possibly gone overboard from the Koningsdam cruise ship, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
US Coast Guard suspends search for missing Eurodam crew member
Juneau, Alaska (AP) - The Coast Guard suspended its search Tuesday for a 31-year-old male crew member who went overboard from a cruise ship in Gastineau Channel on Monday night. Coast Guard crews conducted over 10 hours of air and surface searches, which covered 38 square nautical miles. “The decision...
Special committee will review Hoonah police chief's contract negotiations
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Council held a special meeting on Monday night to address the ongoing topic of police chief Eric Hurtado's employment contract and a recent work evaluation. Hurtado has called the evaluation "negative" and declined to sign a new contract under its terms. The outcome...
Juneau chef showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a chance to pit Alaska’s seafood against the rest of the nation, and Chef Amara Enciso, owner of Brava Food in Juneau, isn’t worried. “We’re showcasing Alaskan seafood and it’s the best in the world,” Enciso said. “So there’s really not much more to it.”
Juneau Board of Education meetings to take place this week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School District has two meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9. Both meetings are accessible over Zoom to the public. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the work session will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The work session topic is "FY 2023 Covid Mitigation...
U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein an actress? Is she a fake candidate?
One week before the Alaska Primary election, candidate Shoshana Gungurstein has been exposed as probably a fake candidate, but one who is most certainly on the ballot for U.S. Senate, along with 18 others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Gungurstein’s real name appears to be Shoshana Chagall, a Hollywood actress with a long list of credits in fantasy films.
Sealaska Heritage Institute publishes book on fight to protect sacred site
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute has published a book documenting the decades-long battle to protect Juneau’s Indian Point, considered to be a sacred site to Native people. The book, National Recognition of the Traditional Cultural Significance of X'unáx̱i (Indian Point), traces a saga that began in 1959...
Council members, public air concerns over Hoonah police chief contract
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The City of Hoonah will hold a special meeting to address the employment contract and personnel review of Hoonah Police Chief Eric Hurtado. The date and time of the meeting will likely be announced this week. During a lengthy Committee Acting As a Whole debate on...
Almandinger sentenced to 99 years for murder of David Grunwald
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Palmer resident Erick Almandinger was sentenced Monday to serve 99 years for the kidnapping and murder of his schoolmate, 16-year-old David Grunwald. In May 2018, Almandinger was convicted by a Palmer jury of nine charges, including murder, kidnapping, and arson. Almandinger was 16 at the time of the crimes.
