Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.

1 DAY AGO