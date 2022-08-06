ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, ID

KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk

DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man taken into custody after assault at University High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot. The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) public information officer, Mark...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man facing second-degree murder charge

SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Big Country News

14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle

SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
