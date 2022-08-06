SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.

