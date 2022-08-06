Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder of his friend makes initial court appearance
SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Spirit Lake man charged with second-degree murder made his first court appearance Monday in Bonner County. The reported murder happened Friday, Aug. 5 around 4:45 p.m. That’s when deputies found a deceased 66-year-old male just north of Spirit Lake in Bonner County. According to court...
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for breaking into church in Deer Park, being sprayed by skunk
DEER PARK, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man for burglary after finding he broke into a church in Deer Park early on August 4. Deputies said 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson was arrested for second degree burglary after he was found walking through the Church of the Nazarene in Deer Park at around 3 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Man taken into custody after assault at University High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An incident drew a large police presence Tuesday evening after reports came in of a man threatening someone with a gun in the University High School parking lot. The incident is under investigation at this time, however Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) public information officer, Mark...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man facing second-degree murder charge
SPIRIT LAKE — A Spirit Lake man has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge following a Friday shooting. Michael L. Schofield, 64, called Bonner Dispatch late Friday afternoon saying he had just shot his best friend in the head, according to a Saturday, Aug. 6, Facebook post by Bonner County Sheriff Darryl Wheeler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14-Time Felon Arrested Again After Spokane Valley Deputies Use Spike Strips to Stop Eluding Vehicle
SPOKANE - On Thursday, July 28, Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle that is believed to have fled from Deputies three times in the last month. The driver, a multi-time convicted felon (14 felony convictions), was arrested for Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Vehicle, Violation of a Domestic Violence Order of Protection, and Reckless Driving.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for robbing Spokane Valley 7-11 at knifepoint
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man that robbed a 7-11 at knifepoint on Monday. 48-year-old Shawn M. Moller was arrested for first degree robbery when he was found in a park north of the 7-11 Monday night. Deputies said they got a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man banned from Spokane Valley Walmart for 99 years after allegedly stealing shoes, fleeing police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 27-year-old was booked on multiple charges and banned from Walmart for 99 years after attempting to flee police in shoes stolen from the store. Walmart’s loss prevention team called police when they observed Jacob Lockard walking around the store in shoes that he had not paid for. They showed the arriving deputy the rack where he had placed his old, worn shoes.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: 12-year-old driver involved in car accident on 9th and Helena
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 12-year-old was reportedly behind the wheel of one of the cars involved in an accident Tuesday morning, according to police. The two-car crash happened on 9th and Helena in Spokane's South Perry District. While police haven't officially reported any injuries. A person who was in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Chen…
14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
Chronicle
Police Investigate Possible Assault, Arson After Man Arrives at Washington Hospital on Fire
The man who arrived earlier this week at a Spokane hospital while still on fire may have been intentionally lit on fire, according to court documents. Providence Holy Family Hospital employees told police that Steven Maupin-Bureau, 23, arrived with burn injuries at the north Spokane hospital around 1:15 p.m. Monday in a private vehicle.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane fire unit investigating attic fire started with Molotov cocktail
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters were put in danger Monday night after a Molotov cocktail was used to start a fire in a vacant house. The fire broke out at a structure on the 2900 block of E. Evertt in Hillyard. Arriving crews entered the house and searched for anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12-year-old driver involved in Spokane car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash in Spokane on Tuesday morning, according to Spokane Police. The crash happened at East 9th Avenue and South Helena Street in the South Perry District. Two cars were involved in the crash.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley deputies stop convicted felon with PIT maneuver, find a gun and fentanyl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies say they used a PIT maneuver to stop a convicted felon trying to escape from them and found a gun and fentanyl in his car. Deputies say 36-year-old Bryan D. Bewick was arrested after leading them on a high speed chase where they used spike strips and ultimately a PIT maneuver to stop him.
KHQ Right Now
Court docs reveal what led a Spokane woman to being charged with two counts of second-degree assault Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a weapon call to the Spokane Police Department, turned into gunshots fired Sunday afternoon. 23-year-old Sydney Baker appeared in the Spokane County Superior Court Monday for her first appearance, following her arrest 24 hours earlier. The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree...
One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
‘Tired of this’: Local rancher loses thousands of dollars from cougar attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local rancher lost thousands of dollars after a cougar terrorized his small farm. “I’m getting tired of this,” said Randy Vigil. He’s owned and managed a small ranch in North Spokane County for almost 30 years. On Sunday, he found all seven...
Standoff takes place near East South Riverton Avenue and North Lee Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department officers were called to the 2200 block of E South Riverton Ave at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon. According to SPD, the caller reported seeing a female pointing a gun at a male and as officers responded, the caller reported hearing shots fired. Once SPD arrived on the scene, witnesses helped officers identify the female,...
KHQ Right Now
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
Comments / 0