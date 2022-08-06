Read on www.wtvq.com
foxlexington.com
Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
uky.edu
Milling and paving work to start as early as Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Contractors are expected to begin milling and paving sections of several campus streets, starting as early as Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting. Sections of University Drive, Hilltop Avenue and Huguelet Drive will be milled and then paved. Parking on northbound University Drive between...
wymt.com
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
WKYT 27
Kentucky kids, parents come to Lexington to gear up for new academic year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Families came from near and far to the Hamburg area of Lexington Sunday, spending the final days of their summer recess together to prepare for the new school year. “We came from McKee to buy some supplies for my granddaughter Madeline, she’ll be starting preschool,” said...
WTVQ
Lexington Humane Society takes in 15 of 4,000 rescued beagles from VA mass breeding facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fifteen of 4,000 beagles rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia are going to loving foster homes in our area Tuesday, thanks to the Lexington Humane Society. The beagles will be introduced to play yards, evaluated for medical treatment, receive spay or neuter surgeries...
WKYT 27
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
WTVQ
Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is now facing a rape charge. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with First Degree rape from an incident on April 15, 2022.
Barber helps cut costs ahead of back to school
New supplies and books can be atop that list. What about a new haircut? It's that cherry on top that all confident youngsters need to begin the school year.
OH-TF1 to remain in Kentucky due to more potential flooding
OH-TF1 completed their search and rescue missions in the area of Breathitt County and have moved into a staging position near Lexington. With rain in the forecast, the team is prepared to respond if necessary.
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
WTVQ
Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant closing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WTVQ
Man drowns Sunday at Great Crossing Dam
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man drowned Sunday afternoon at the Great Crossing Dam. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the drowning Sunday around 1:20 p.m. and attempted CPR until Scott County EMS arrived, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart. The man was taken to Georgetown Hospital. Kentucky...
WTVQ
Man arrested in June Charles Avenue murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused in the mid-June shooting death of Randy Wise. Lexington police say DeMonte Cowan, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Wise on June 19. He’s charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
