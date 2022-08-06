ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Fayette County School Board approves meal price increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Monday night, the Fayette County School Board approved a 65-cent increase in student breakfast prices and a 25-cent increase in student lunch prices for the upcoming school year. The vote at the August 8 specially called meeting was 3-2, with members Stephanie Aschmann Spires and Tom Jones opposing the move.
Milling and paving work to start as early as Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 8, 2022) — Contractors are expected to begin milling and paving sections of several campus streets, starting as early as Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting. Sections of University Drive, Hilltop Avenue and Huguelet Drive will be milled and then paved. Parking on northbound University Drive between...
Gov. Beshear: Feds to cover 100% of some costs in flood-ravaged areas for 30 days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.
Many concerned over violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a shooting late Saturday night, there are more concerns about violence in downtown Lexington. “I don’t want to be walking down the street, and I mean it’s happened to me before, where I have someone come up to me and say, ‘What are you doing here? Did you not just hear the shots?’” said James Parr who lives downtown.
Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley is now facing a rape charge. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley was arrested around 8:30 Monday morning. He’s charged with First Degree rape from an incident on April 15, 2022.
Georgetown police warn of Medicare scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning of a Medicare scam making rounds in the community. The scammer made themself appear credible and trustworthy, according to a Facebook post from the police department. When the would-be victim of one of these calls said they felt more comfortable calling Medicare directly, the scammer hung up on them.
Celebrating National Farmers Market week locally

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Aug. 7-13 celebrates National Farmers Market Week, setting the tone for a great time to visit your local farmers’ markets for fresh fruit and vegetables. There are plenty of markets across our coverage area, including two right here in Lexington: the Bluegrass Farmers Market...
Frankfort barber providing free back-to-school haircuts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Most students are getting ready to head back to school. To start fresh, kids in Frankfort can get free haircuts at a local barber shop. Moe Shands is the owner of Moe Shands barber shop in Frankfort. Every year, he sets aside a few hours to give kids 8th grade and under free haircuts. This year on August 8, kids can come to sign up for the free cuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free food and drink will also be offered.
Popular Lexington restaurant closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is closing. Sav’s will be shutting its doors in less than three weeks. The owner, Mamadou Savane has been serving West African cuisine for more than a decade. According to the Herald-Leader, he and his wife decided to take a break...
Man drowns Sunday at Great Crossing Dam

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man drowned Sunday afternoon at the Great Crossing Dam. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the drowning Sunday around 1:20 p.m. and attempted CPR until Scott County EMS arrived, according to Sgt. Eddie Hart. The man was taken to Georgetown Hospital. Kentucky...
Man arrested in June Charles Avenue murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man accused in the mid-June shooting death of Randy Wise. Lexington police say DeMonte Cowan, 44, is accused of shooting and killing Wise on June 19. He’s charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
