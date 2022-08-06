Read full article on original website
Report: Timo Werner's Return To RB Leipzig 'Almost' Complete
After not making the matchday squad yesterday against Everton, all signs point to the exit of the German, with his old club RB Leipzig reportedly closing in on a deal.
The Worst Possible Start' - Harry Maguire On Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Harry Maguire has spoken on Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, calling it the "Worst possible start" to the Premier League season.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
SB Nation
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
SB Nation
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
SB Nation
Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing
Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
SB Nation
Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Journo claims Broadhead set for a move to Wigan - but we want a centre half
Sunderland have had a strong interest in Nathan Broadhead this summer, following his highly successful loan spell last season. The deal has been dragging on, however, with his Everton team-mate Ellis Simms signing for the club on-loan and also scoring twice on his debut at the weekend. Now reports suggest...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”
As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
Report: Manchester City To Sign Another Left-Back After Sergio Gomez
Fabrizio Romano today reported that Manchester City were closing in on a deal to sign Sergio Gomez, but the club are not finished in their pursuit of a Marc Cucurella alternative.
SB Nation
Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić
Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
SB Nation
Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed
Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
SB Nation
Jamie Carragher On Liverpool’s Midfield Needs: “Don’t Panic”
Most people would likely say Liverpool’s options in midfield could be improved. The only real disagreement, it seems, is over how that rather self-evident statement should be followed up on in the final weeks of the transfer window. For some, it seems as simple as going out and yet...
SB Nation
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
SB Nation
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
BBC
Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'
Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
SB Nation
Gini Wijnaldum on Roma Goals and Mohamed Salah’s Role in Transfer
Gini Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go to plan for the midfielder, who went from one of manager Jürgen Klopp’s most valued players to unregistered outcast over a year in France. Now, though, the 31-year-old Dutch international has joined Roma, moving to the...
