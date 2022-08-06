ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Ben Godfrey
SB Nation

How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?

You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds United complete Joel Robles signing

Leeds United have signed former Wigan, Everton and Real Betis goalkeeper, Joel Robles on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Spaniard will provide back-up and competition for Illan Meslier and Kristoffer Klaesson, as well as adding experience to the team’s goalkeeping pool. The 32-year-old left Real Betis this summer and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Dm#Foc
SB Nation

Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders

News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”

As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Rumour: Manchester United in talks over Sergej Milinković-Savić

Manchester United have reportedly entered negotiations with Lazio over the potential transfer of Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League for several years now, and to United in particular, but the rumors now feel a bit more relevant considering the urgency to sign a midfielder and the Frenkie de Jong saga dragging on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed

Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings

Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
SOCCER
BBC

Kenny Miller column: 'Rangers can turn Champions League qualifier around'

Champions League third qualifying round, second leg: Rangers v Union Saint-Gilloise (0-2) Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers trail Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 going into the second leg...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Gini Wijnaldum on Roma Goals and Mohamed Salah’s Role in Transfer

Gini Wijnaldum’s move from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain didn’t go to plan for the midfielder, who went from one of manager Jürgen Klopp’s most valued players to unregistered outcast over a year in France. Now, though, the 31-year-old Dutch international has joined Roma, moving to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy