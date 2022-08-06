Read on comicbook.com
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
The Walking Dead Preview Special Will Tease Rick and Michonne Series
AMC has announced the guests who will reveal intel on The Walking Dead spinoff shows live on Talking Dead. The network will air an hour-long special titled The Walking Dead Universe Preview to tease the new spinoffs in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, including the just-announced series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Airing Sunday, August 7, ahead of the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead (which arrives on August 14), Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will welcome actors and creators from across AMC's TWD Universe for a special preview of the shows airing this year and beyond.
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022
The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
'The Walking Dead' now has 6 spinoff shows. Here they all are.
AMC announced a few spinoffs to the main "The Walking Dead" series. Even if you stopped watching, you may be curious about what's to come.
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Jennette McCurdy says she was pressured to try alcohol while underage to give the 'iCarly' cast 'a little edge' like the 'Victorious' stars
In her new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the star said that "The Creator" told her: "The 'Victorious' kids get drunk together all the time."
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto Jump Onboard the Haunted Mansion Movie
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis JOKES About Halloween Ends at Oscars 2022. Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis have hopped onboard the Haunted Mansion. The two stars have joined the cast of Disney's Haunted Mansion movie, based on the classic Disney theme park ride, E! News has learned. In the movie,...
Trolli Launches Rick and Morty Sour Brite Crawlers Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty Season six is coming next month and Trolli is celebrating in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced the introduction of an exclusive collector pack series of Sour Brite Crawlers inspired by the hit Adult Swim series. The new collaboration features the dual-colored gummi worms Trolli is famous for paired with special, limited-edition packaging featuring Rick and Morty characters. The interstellar pack series will be available exclusively on Amazon starting August 15th for a limited time, ahead of the premiere of Season 6 of Rick and Morty on September 4th. Additionally, select packs will be available on GoPuff for a limited time in September.
House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine says he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script
Paddy Considine has revealed he turned down Game of Thrones without even reading the script. The actor now stars in the show’s prequel series House of the Dragon as King Viserys I Targaryen alongside Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as his siblings.In an interview with The Sunday Times, Considine spoke about receiving the script for Thrones from his agent.“He said, ‘It’s about dragons,’” Considine recalled. “I went, ‘No thanks.’ I didn’t even read it.”Despite the show going on to become a global phenomenon, Considine said he had no regrets, adding: “If I couldn’t be arsed to get myself down...
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
Batgirl: Why DC Fans Deserve To Have The Leslie Grace Movie Released
Batgirl is getting shelved, but fans deserve to see this movie after all that went into it.
