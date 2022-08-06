ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alabama Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Wife and Rape of Teen

By Emily Hernandez
 3 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty

An Alabama man was arrested Saturday after police said he stabbed his wife to death and raped and stabbed a 15-year-old girl in their home. Larry Donnell McWilliams Jr., 42, is charged with domestic violence murder, first-degree rape and attempted murder, AL.com reports, citing the district attorney. He is accused of stabbing his wife, 44-year-old Shawnta Moultry, multiple times in Saturday’s predawn hours, police said. He also allegedly raped and stabbed the teenage girl, who has not been identified. McWilliams is currently jailed on a $1.62 million bail.

