Rock band BoDeans to play free concert in Fond du Lac Saturday

The rock band the BoDeans will be playing a free concert in Fond du Lac on Saturday at 7 p.m. The outdoor concert will take place on 51 Sheboygan St. at the Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts.

The BoDeans originated in Waukesha, Wisconsin in 1983 and often tour in the area almost 40 years later.

They are most well-known for their hit "Closer to Free," which was used as the theme song in the TV series Party of Five.

Gates open at 5 p.m., the opener will begin at 6 p.m., and the BoDeans will begin at 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Thelma Center for the Arts website.