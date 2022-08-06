ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH: Dick Vermeil Thanks Eagles Fans During Pro Football Hall Of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZd4h_0h7btm6k00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia has a special place in Dick Vermeil’s heart. The former head coach of the Eagles wasn’t able to hoist a Lombardi trophy in Philly, but he got close in 1980 when his squad lost to the Raiders, 27-10.

Despite that loss, he still decided to enter the Hall of Fame as an Eagle on Saturday, and he made sure to thank the Birds fans that supported him during his time from 1976-1982.

“Thank you Philadelphia Eagles fans,” Vermeil said in Canton, Ohio, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. “I feel so close to you guys, I feel that I know each one of you personally. So thank you for being here as fans. Thank you to the fans at home that accept me as part of your community. Unbelievable.”

Vermeil started his NFL head coaching career in Philadelphia following his success at UCLA. He retired after the 1982 season because he was burned out.

Vermeil nearly came back to coach the Eagles in 1995, but he couldn’t agree to a contract with owner Jeffrey Lurie. Vermeil then went on to coach the St. Louis Rams and helped assemble “The Best Show on Turf” teams and won the Super Bowl over the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

After the Rams job, Vermeil was the head coach of the Kansas City Chief from 2001-05.

Overall, Vermeil compiled a 120-109 record during his NFL head coaching career.

During practice at Eagles training camp, head coach Nick Sirianni, who’s known to wear clothes displaying players in a show of support, wore a hat with Vermeil’s name on it on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Canton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Tennessee State
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Ohio State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
Person
Dick Vermeil
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#The Eagles#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Birds#The St Louis Rams
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track. On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy