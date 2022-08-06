ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah man steals excavator, rips up store parking lot

By Danielle MacKimm
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJued_0h7bsxXI00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing an excavator from a construction site and driving it nearly a mile to a Utah grocery store parking lot where he started ripping up the ground.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say that this investigation began today just after noon when officers received reports of a man who was inside of a stolen excavator “randomly digging up the ground at 828 South 900 West.”

Police records note that a large crowd at the grocery store helped to prevent the man from leaving, and that officers were able to safely take him into custody upon arrival.

Though the full extent of the damage is still being assessed, SLCPD says that the suspect caused significant damage to the ground, hitting a water line and ripping out newly installed fiber optic utility lines.

SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide

According to police records, there were no injuries reported in relation to this incident, and no crashes occurred while the excavator was being illegally operated on city streets.

Official documents state that based on information gathered in the preliminary investigation, “the excavator had been left running while at a job site at 900 South 300 West. The suspect, for an unknown reason, got inside then drove away.” Crews at the construction site were then able to follow the man to the Smith’s grocery store parking lot.

The suspect, whose name and age is being withheld, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of felony theft and felony criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excavator#Rips#Property Crime#Slcpd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFLA

WFLA

82K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy