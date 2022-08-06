Foundation offers VIP treatment to military at Music City Grand Prix

Day Two of the Music City Grand Prix ended up being eventful, beyond the races and activities available. The morning started brutally hot, and then transitioned to thunderstorms by the afternoon.

But there was one group of fans that had it made in the shade — and deservedly so.

"For veterans specifically to see organizations that care — that means a lot," said Jeff Bryson of Warfighter Scuba.

The scenic Bridge Building, situated near the track of the Music City Grand Prix, was invaded this weekend by current active duty or retired military veterans. Fittingly, it was dubbed the Patriot's Outpost and was completely free to attend, if you met the qualifications.

"A way to come in, cool off, get something to eat and share life stories with people who might not listen to them in other ways," said Bryson.

The Harbaugh Foundation teamed up with other military support groups, like Bryson's Warfighter Scuba, to provide the ultimate pit row for military families. In addition to food, drinks and a cool spot to watch the race, they also served up help.

"A lot of guys and gals don’t know that there are resources," said Bryson. "There are people that will care for them and there are organizations out there that can help them."

Because while this weekend is rightfully centered around competition, it's nice to know that some organizations are helping everyone across the finish line.

"Partnering up with Harbough has helped us to be able to provide that for more people," he said.

Intense Heat

Day Two of the Music City Grand Prix started out feeling balmy. Thomas Clark raced down here to catch the race from his home in Rochester, New York.

"A road course through city streets is always intriguing," said Clark.

Much like a good pit crew, he came prepared for his fiercest foe, the brutal heat.

"A wide-brimmed hat for a little sun protection, lightweight cooling towel, rapidly drying shirt so it wrists away the perspiration, these are light weight pants — I didn’t want to wear shorts. So, I’m pretty comfortable," he said.

Rain Delays

Around 2:30 p.m., the Music City Grand Prix had to halt all races and ask everyone to shelter at Nissan Stadium or a nearby hotel, due to lightning detected in the area.

The all-clear was given shortly after 4 p.m. for racing to resume by 5 p.m.

Indy Lights, Vintage Indy and SST were all canceled from the Saturday schedule. IndyCar Qualifying was set to begin at 5:15 p.m. The Tim McGraw concert will go on as previously scheduled.