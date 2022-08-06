Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong

Premier League side Chelsea are now preparing to totally push for Manchester United priority target, Frenkie De Jong as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are ready to ‘go big’ for the player.

Premier League side Chelsea are now preparing to totally push for Manchester United priority target, Frenkie De Jong as Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are ready to ‘go big’ for the player.

Chelsea have emerged as prime and direct competitors for the signing of De Jong alongside United, who are still desperate to sign the midfielder this summer transfer window.

De Jong however could be more attracted to a move to Chelsea due to the clubs place in the Champions League next season.

United could lose out on the signing of De Jong should the player make the decision to choose London over Manchester.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

United supporters have been worried about the deal for De Jong for a number of weeks due to the lack of movement.

However it now seems there is a real danger that United miss out on De Jong this summer with a new report from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano emerging.

The Italian journalist has reported, in a new update;

“Chelsea have not only made contacts with Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong, but w/ the player’s camp as well. CFC are ‘ready to go big’ for FDJ. The feeling around Chelsea is that they won’t submit a bid until they get the player’s “Yes”.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon