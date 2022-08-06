ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Cubs’ Drew Smyly, Mark Leiter Jr. combine to blank Marlins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xd5kI_0h7breyW00

Left-hander Drew Smyly combined with Mark Leiter Jr. on a five-hitter, P.J. Higgins homered and the Chicago Cubs made it two straight home wins over the Miami Marlins with a 4-0 victory Saturday afternoon.

Nico Hoerner went 3-for-4 to pace a 10-hit attack for the Cubs, who had lost five in a row before the Marlins came to town.

Bouncing back from a four-inning, five-run debacle in San Francisco earlier in the week, Smyly (4-6) participated in his first combined shutout since a 1-0 triumph over the Marlins in July 2021.

He allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Leiter worked the final 2 1/3 innings, retiring all seven batters he faced.

The Marlins nearly ended the shutout bid early when Peyton Burdick, Jesus Aguilar and Bryan De La Cruz all singled in the third inning. But Miguel Rojas, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice, was gunned down at home plate by right fielder Seiya Suzuki while trying to score on De La Cruz’s two-out hit.

Burdick’s single to left field was his first major league hit in his fifth big-league plate appearance. He had struck out three times and walked once in his previous four trips to the plate.

Hoerner got the Cubs on the board in the fourth against Miami starter Pablo Lopez (7-7) with an RBI single that scored Ian Happ, who had doubled.

Chicago added two in the fifth on an RBI single by Willson Contreras and a double play grounder off the bat of Suzuki.

Higgins’ homer completed the scoring in the sixth, a solo shot that ended Lopez’s day. The homer was his fifth of the season.

Lopez was charged with four runs on nine hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out six in losing for the fourth time this season in a game in which his team did not score.

Higgins and Happ added two hits apiece for the Cubs, who are meeting the Marlins for the first time this season.

De La Cruz collected two of the five hits in Miami’s seventh loss in its last eight games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nico Hoerner
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Drew Smyly
Person
Mark Leiter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Miami Marlins#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy