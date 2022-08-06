ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

These Vinyl Record Frames Let Me Display My Favorite Albums Like the Works of Art They Are

By Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KP4X5_0h7brZVl00

Click here to read the full article.

Mirrors, wall art, framed photos and maps make excellent at-home wall decor options. But, music lovers know best: vinyl records make for some of the most glorious pieces of artwork to show off in your home. Sure, many vinyl record storage hacks call for keeping your records hidden, but there are also other ways to store your records in a more public setting with vinyl record frames.

A classic vinyl record frame is mandatory for anyone with a record collection. These frames allow vinyl record owners to proudly display their most beloved LPs in their homes as genuine pieces of art. Why? Because vinyl records are a piece of art through and through.

If you’re wondering how to frame a vinyl record, you should know that’s precisely what makes a vinyl record frame so easy. It’s as simple as hanging the frame on your wall and choosing which record you want to put on display. You can also find some vinyl record picture frames with some really inventive designs, including the open circle frames featured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9Xrs_0h7brZVl00

Vinyl record display frames make for a fun, decorative addition to the area you keep your Bluetooth record player . For example, some of our editors use vinyl record frames and choose to place them above their record cabinets for some added pizzazz. Ultimately, vinyl record frames are a simple yet effective way to decorate their homes. In addition, they’re also stellar gifts for music lovers .

Looking for the best vinyl record frame for you? Well, you’ve come to the right place. See below for all the coolest frames for vinyl records you can buy now. You can also check out our guide to the best vinyl record storage hacks for more inspiration.

1. Smashed Banana Black Music Album Frame

Two for the price of one? We’ll take it. If you’re looking for the most classic way to frame your records in a similar format to how you would a photo or piece of artwork, look no further than these frames from Smashed Banana on Amazon. Each frame holds one record, each with a modern frame with a brushed black aluminum finish. This style will never die out and surely look great on any wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp7o5_0h7brZVl00


Buy: Black Music Album Frame $23.49

2. KAIU Vinyl Record Frame

When it comes to vinyl storage options, KAIU is an excellent place to look . They’ve got tons of different options to choose from, but this vinyl record frame is one of our favorites. Fit one record of your choosing to slide right into this durable, wooden frame for an instantly classic look. Let it sit on top of your record stand or mount it on your wall. Changing records when you please is an effortless task, simply slide it out and slide one in.

FOLD-OPEN DESIGN https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMHip_0h7brZVl00


Buy: KAIU Vinyl Record Frame $28.99 (orig. $46.99) 38% OFF

3. Bigantss 6 Pack Clear Acrylic Vinyl Record Floating Shelves

These might not be frames, but they come pretty close. These acrylic floating shelves make for some awesome vinyl record frame alternatives. They’re extremely affordable, durable and come in a six-pack for showing off even more records — because we know you’ve got more than one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g45hC_0h7brZVl00


Buy: Bigantss 6 Pack Clear Acrylic Vinyl Record Floating Shelves $19.99

4. MCS Double Groove Record Album Frame

Lots of vinyl records are fun-looking nowadays, with pressings surpassing the all-black vinyl LP. Now, your records can be colored in blues, reds, yellows and more. Maybe you want to show off the record itself, too. This record frame allows you to do so with added space for the vinyl record itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rDcF_0h7brZVl00


Buy: MCS Double Groove Record Album Frame $37.46 (orig. $43.99) 15% OFF

5. Skinny Dog Art Picture Framing Mat for Two LP Records

This is the same idea as the one prior but with room for records that come with two LPs. This vinyl record mat is also totally customizable with different finish options. Sadly, this is just a mat, so you will have to buy a frame separately, but you already have the record-holding part down — all you need is a frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAZph_0h7brZVl00


Buy: Skinny Dog Art Picture Framing Mat for Two LP Records at Etsy $29.95

6. Show & Listen Album Cover Display Frame

If you want to display the record you’re currently listening to, this is the best vinyl record frame to do it with. This display frame opens and folds out from the top so you can slip your vinyl cover in at the top whenever it’s spinning. Consider this one effortless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8Xim_0h7brZVl00


Buy: Show & Listen Album Cover Display Frame $34.99 (orig. $40.00) 13% OFF

7. Vinyl Addix Vinyl Record Holder

Want something a little more modern? Check out this vinyl record frame from Vinyl Addix on Etsy. Instead of choosing a square frame format, Vinyl Addix uses a circular frame to keep all of your records on display with a kookier look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sv0jQ_0h7brZVl00


Buy: Vinyl Addix Vinyl Record Holder at Etsy $33.95

8. MCS Recording Record Album Picture Frames

This set of two record display frames comes courtesy of Walmart and MCS Recording. Priced under $20 for a set of two, they’re an economical way to get your favorite records out of the box and into the light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlWcM_0h7brZVl00


Buy: MCS Recording Record Album Picture Frames at Walmart $18.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Cloud Slides Are Our New Obsession, and These 5 Pairs Will Have You Walking on Air

Click here to read the full article. Cloud slides, pillow slides, cushion slides, whatever you call them, these ultra-cozy TikTok-made-me-do-it’s have been popping off over the past year throughout social media sites — and for good reason. These are incredibly comfortable, cheap and “good-looking,” as some might say. Cloud slides are puffy, cushioned sandals that mimic the shower shoes you wore into the dorm showers when you were in college. Instead of wearing them for solely shower moments, they’re reinvented to be the most comfortable flip-flops you’ll ever throw on your feet. Soles are 1.7-inches thick and are totally shock absorbent...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best String Lights for Bedrooms, Dorm Rooms & Photo Walls

Click here to read the full article. Bedroom aesthetics are huge, especially for teens and college kids who spend tons of time in their rooms. It’s the only space they have to make their own, and bedroom string lights always help to achieve the best cool and cozy vibe. Not only do twinkle lights look amazing, but they’re also functional to some degree in offering a perfect amount of illumination as a nightlight or setting the mood for movie nights. They’re the ideal back-to-school purchase for any high school or college student who wants a fresh start to help them feel...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

These $8 Square Wine Glasses Are a Perfect Dupe of the Viral Crate & Barrel Drinkware

Click here to read the full article. Finding a cheaper knockoff of the same product is a tale as old as time, and e-commerce has made this trend even easier. With countless brands creating affordable yet accurate versions of the trendiest designer goods, there’s never been a better time to shop for deals. At the same time, TikTok has become a platform for influencers to showcase their collections of expensive home decor and everyday essentials, including pillows, throw blankets and the infamous Stanley Adventure Quencher. The problem? Not everyone wants to spend $14.95 on a single Crate & Barrel square wine...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Decorative Art#Record Collection#Black Music
SPY

The Best Quick-Dry Towels Are Always Ready and Never Smelly

Click here to read the full article. When you hear “quick-drying towels,” it’s hard not to conjure images of thin and flimsy travel towels or a cheesy Shamwow infomercial. Sure, they may take up less room in your knapsack or carry-on luggage, but they don’t exactly get the job done when it comes to drying off. Luckily, quick-dry towels have come a long way in recent years, with a variety of new options hitting the market to make all of your shower thoughts and dreams come true. Today, you can find many fast-drying and luxurious towels for use in bathrooms, in...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

5 Reasons to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’ on HBO Max (and 3 Very Good Reasons to Skip It)

Click here to read the full article. When Game of Thrones was at its peak in Season 7, it drew more than 10 million regular weekly viewers on HBO. It’s also the most-awarded drama at the Emmys, with 160 nominations and 59 wins. And unfortunately, it featured one of the most contested series finales to ever air on television, with nearly 2 million viewers even signing a petition for a redo. So can you blame fans for being a little anxious now that the first of several planned Game of Thrones spinoffs is finally debuting? House of the Dragon is a prequel...
TV SERIES
SPY

Get Organized: 25 Home Storage Hacks That Will Instantly Declutter Your Space

Click here to read the full article. Keeping your home nice and organized requires a lot of time-consuming work — or a little proactive planning. But if it’s too late to plan ahead, then clearing clutter suddenly becomes a never-ending task. That’s why we’re always on the search for the best tool storage and home organizers. The best home storage hacks keep your bathroom, kitchen, garage, or living room organized. And when your home is organized and tidy, you might be surprised how much your mood improves. So no more shoes wandering around your bed, tools in your closet or kitchen...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
SPY

Pet Owners Are So Obsessed With This $29 Pet Hair Remover They’ve Given It 90,000+ Perfect Reviews

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a pet owner, you know just how hard it is to keep your home tidy when your dog or cat sheds. From vacuuming to lint rolling, it seems the job is never done when removing pet hair, lint and dander from your carpet and furniture. There are, however, a few trusted products that will help, like the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, which you can get for less than $29 at Amazon. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover has over 90,000 perfect reviews on Amazon from users who have referred to it as “life-changing”...
PET SERVICES
SPY

The $299 iPad 9 Is Back on Sale at Amazon Today! See the Best iPad Deals of August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best iPad deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer already about halfway over, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals around. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Amazon Reviewers Love This $30 Shiatsu “Miracle” Massager, Now Under $30

Click here to read the full article. Amazon is offering an awesome deal on massagers today. Right now, shoppers can purchase an InvoSpa Shiatsu Back, Shoulder and Neck Massager for $29.98. This price drop brings the cost of this top-rated massager down to as much as 44% off. Plus, an additional 25% off with an on-page coupon. This limited-time offer is available in various colors of this model, which has over 31,000 perfect ratings from Amazon users. Whether working out, lifting heavy items, or simply sitting at our desks at school or work, our necks and backs are constantly under pressure which...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Is a Lightweight Vacuum That Really Does Make Pet Hair Vanish

Click here to read the full article. Bissell is no stranger to helping customers keep their homes and workspace clean, so we were excited to try the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Plus Lightweight Vacuum. Designed to make fast work of collecting dirt, debris and pet hair, the Turbo Plus is built with strong suction power and comes with the attachments customers need to clean their floors, stairs, furniture and more. Pet hair, your days of sticking to window coverings are numbered. Related: I Tried The TikTok-Famous Bissell Little Green Machine    Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo at a Glance Buy: Bissell Pet Hair...
PETS
SPY

I’m Obsessed With These Extremely Cushy $24 Cloud Slides from Amazon — Treat Your Feet

Click here to read the full article. Remember those days when you were a kid, and your mom honked her car horn a few times to let you know she was outside with groceries? In a panic-stricken stupor, you’d always throw on the first pair of shoes you found by the front door to quickly help your mother bring package after package from the car to the kitchen. In this situation, you’d probably often find yourself in a pair of heels six sizes too small or your dad’s work loafers six sizes too big. It’s a memory for the majority of...
SHOPPING
thefreshtoast.com

Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong

Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

This $15 Gallon Water Bottle Is Obnoxiously Huge But Finally Has Me Drinking Enough Water

Click here to read the full article. It’s summer, it’s hot, and we all know we should be chugging water all day in order to stay alive. However, refilling your water bottle during a workday is annoying, and keeping track of how much water you’ve had is low on the priority list for busy people. That’s why when I saw this gallon-sized water bottle, I knew I had to try it out. Not only would I not have to refill it, I could also drink ONE bottle a day and know I had met my hydration goals. It’s obnoxiously gigantic,...
SHOPPING
SPY

Wearing the Best Retro Digital Watches Feels Like Being Back at the Arcade

Click here to read the full article. While the best watches for men are meant to be timeless, there’s something to be said for a watch that evokes a specific point in the history of horology, whether Elvis’ triangle-shaped Hamilton Ventura or the Seiko Roger Moore sported in The Spy Who Loved Me. That’s precisely why we’re fond of retro digital watches. And the best retro digital watches call to mind the dorky yet stylish design of the 1980s when boomboxes and arcade games reigned supreme. Though cheap Casios and novelty watches are associated with the Reagan presidency, the first electronic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Tyla

Woman left 'ugly crying' after haircut goes wrong

We've all left the hairdresser's and not been totally happy with the results - but one woman had a total nightmare when she left the salon, admitting to 'ugly crying' over her new hair 'do. You can watch the clip below:. TikToker @rosaamazapan explained that visiting the hair salon was...
HAIR CARE
SPY

The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home

Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Get a Litter Mat to Keep Your Cat’s Litter in the Box and Off Your Floors

Click here to read the full article. Cats basically arrive into this world already trained to use a litter box. They don’t, however, come trained on how to wipe their paws afterward and avoid traipsing sandy litter box granules all over your home. Your cat’s paws touch many things in your home before and after they use the bathroom, and without the proper cleaning accessories, they could spread bacteria throughout your house. Use a cat litter mat instead, and help your kitty stay as clean as possible. Below, we’ve gathered the best cat litter mats for keeping a tidy home and...
PETS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy