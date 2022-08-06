ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

More lanternflies spotted in North Bergen

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Residents of a Hudson County apartment have spotted more lanternflies, and one woman says it is impacting her quality of life.

The Department of Agriculture advises anyone who sees a lanternfly to kill it immediately because they threaten trees and impact agricultural crops.

Laurie Jaffe has been overwhelmed by the number of bugs she’s seen around her home at Stonehenge on the Palisades in North Bergen.

“Our front door…is just covered with them,” she said. “They have no qualms about coming right at you.”

