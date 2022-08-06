FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.

