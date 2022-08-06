ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Bike ride to support first responders' mental health will honor fallen RPD Officer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.
WHEC TV-10

Long-time employee of House of Mercy talks about security protocols

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The suspect who police say stabbed two men at the House of Mercy faced a judge. Nathaniel Jean-Pierre III was arraigned Tuesday for the Sunday night attack. He's charged with second-degree murder for the death of 68-year-old Michael Nairy, but that's not his only charge. News10NBC...
WHEC TV-10

Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old killed on Pennsylvania Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said that Jaquise Davis is the name of the 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street. The shooting, just blocks away from the Rochester Public Market, happened on Monday night. First responders tried to save Davis's life when they...
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
cnyhomepage.com

Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
