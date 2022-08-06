Read on www.whec.com
Man injured after shooting at David Gantt Rec. Center. in Rochester
Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation.
WHEC TV-10
Bike ride to support first responders' mental health will honor fallen RPD Officer
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A bike ride in Fairport on August 21 will raise money in honor of fallen Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. Proceeds from the ride, organized by the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program, will go to providing mental health services to first responders and their families. The ride will take place exactly one month since Officer Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty.
Rise Up Rochester helps victims of gun violence get back on their feet
Rosa and Ridgeway emphasized that Rise Up Rochester is a safe space for all, including those who have considered turning to violence themselves.
WHEC TV-10
Long-time employee of House of Mercy talks about security protocols
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The suspect who police say stabbed two men at the House of Mercy faced a judge. Nathaniel Jean-Pierre III was arraigned Tuesday for the Sunday night attack. He's charged with second-degree murder for the death of 68-year-old Michael Nairy, but that's not his only charge. News10NBC...
Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court
The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It was horrible to witness': Deadly House of Mercy stabbing leaves dozens displaced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community is learning more about the tragic and disturbing incident Sunday evening at House of Mercy, a Rochester homeless shelter, that left one man dead and another seriously injured. “It’s a sad thing that an innocent man lost his life,” said Richard, who was among...
“Prevention, intervention, and suppression”: Mayor Evans provides update on gun violence emergency order
Nearly 20 days have passed since the mayor declared a gun violence state of emergency. In that time, the city has seen five homicides.
WHEC TV-10
Heavy police presence on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Roycroft Drive and Carter Street. For the second night in a row, there's another large police investigation in Rochester. The area is blocked off to traffic. Right now we're working to get information from...
WHEC TV-10
Retired Ogden Police Chief to fill new role as Spencerport Schools Security Director
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WHEC) — A familiar face is taking over as security director at a local school district. Retiring Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears will be working for Spencerport Schools in a new position approved by voters this past May. Chief Mears is leaving law enforcement after 27 years...
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
Uniting and Healing Through Hope prepares for ‘Stop the Violence’ event at Highland Bowl
The organization's 'Stop the Violence' event at Highland Bowl is a family affair. It runs on August 13 and 14.
Missing child in Rochester, believed to be suicidal
Authorities describe her as a 5'02" black female weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police encourage anyone with information on her location to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old killed on Pennsylvania Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said that Jaquise Davis is the name of the 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street. The shooting, just blocks away from the Rochester Public Market, happened on Monday night. First responders tried to save Davis's life when they...
Murder arrest made in ‘unprovoked’ attack at House of Mercy in Rochester
According to a representative from the City of Rochester, Monroe County administrators will take the lead in rolling out the temporary rehousing for those displaced.
WHEC TV-10
Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
WHEC TV-10
Shelter Safety: How other shelters provide shelter after the attack at House of Mercy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There are still many questions after Rochester Police said a man used a large sheath knife and attacked two men at the House of Mercy while they were lying in their beds, killing one of them. “It’s important to know, first of all, how difficult...
cnyhomepage.com
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident videotaped a man being beaten in broad daylight on Friday afternoon. According to resident Ace Smith, who shared the footage with News 8 Sunday morning, the video was taken on Friday near Monroe Avenue, and depicts a man on a sidewalk beating what appears to be a homeless man.
House of Mercy murder suspect pleads not guilty
Nairy was the city's 45th homicide victim this year, according to the Rochester Police Department Open Data Portal.
Rochester teen shot on First St. and Central Pk.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
