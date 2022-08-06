ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jarrod Bowen chasing World Cup goal as West Ham look for European place

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ee4i1_0h7bqJbA00

Jarrod Bowen will kick off the season with two aims – to keep West Ham in the top-six mix and book a ticket to the World Cup.

Hammers winger Bowen was rewarded for his fine form last season with a first England call-up for June’s Nations League fixtures.

The 25-year-old should be involved again when the Three Lions take on Italy and Germany in September.

In the meantime West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on Sunday as they bid to build on back-to-back sixth- and seventh-placed finishes.

“The next three or four months are really massive for me in terms of my career,” said Bowen.

“Being involved in the summer was obviously great, but coming away from it left me wanting more in terms of being in the next squad and not just be in the one squad and then that’s it.

“I want to be in the one in September and then the World Cup, so that’s my aim, that’s my desire.

“First and foremost it’s about the club I’m playing for and pushing them on, but in the back of my mind of course I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about the World Cup.

“Being in that squad made me want everything 10 times more. I want to be in the next squad, I want my form to be even higher again.

“The player and person I am, I always set myself targets and am so self-critical, rather than putting praise on myself. That’s stood me in good stead. This season is about even more progression.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD62Q_0h7bqJbA00
Bowen’s rise took in a prolific spell with Hull (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Bowen, who began his career with non-league Hereford before joining Championship Hull, moved to West Ham in January 2020.

His rise has almost mirrored that of his club, who were battling relegation when he arrived but made the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

“Since I’ve been here, the first half of the season when I signed was a relegation battle,” he added.

“It was ‘let’s stay in the league’, first of all. Then my first full season then was sixth and the Europa League, and last season it was about doing the same again.

“We got to a semi-final of the Europa League and this season we have to do the same thing. These are the right steps, to keep aiming for that top six, reaching finals of European competitions and domestic cups as well.

“There are lots of positives at the moment and the only way is to keep going forward.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

Manchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Elias Kachunga impresses as Bolton sweep aside Salford to go through

Elias Kachunga scored one goal and assisted for a second as Bolton swept aside Salford 5-1 to reach round two of the Carabao Cup for only the third time in eight seasons. Ian Evatt’s Sky Bet League One side suffered a scare when their fourth-tier visitors took a 23rd minute lead through Brandon Thomas-Asante.
SOCCER
newschain

Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit – Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez believes former club Manchester United need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to get back to the top. The Scot called time on his masterful, medal-laden managerial reign at Old Trafford in 2013, having won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues among his impressive trophy haul.
MLS
newschain

Norwich progress in cup after shoot-out win over Birmingham

Norwich beat Birmingham 4-2 on penalties to make progress in the Carabao Cup after throwing away a two-goal lead in the second half to draw 2-2 after 90 minutes at Carrow Road. Josh Sargent converted the decisive spot-kick after Sam Cosgrove and Jonathan Leko had their efforts saved by Angus...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrod Bowen
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Dave Challinor hails the strength of Stockport’s squad after win at Harrogate

Stockport manager Dave Challinor hailed the strength of his squad after a side featuring nine changes to Saturday’s starting line-up won 1-0 at Harrogate in the Carabao Cup. Connor Jennings settled matters with a 53rd-minute penalty as County also celebrated their first win back as an EFL outfit following consecutive league defeats against Barrow and Stevenage.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Europa League#European#West Ham#Nations League#The Three Lions
newschain

James Waite’s winner helps Newport see off Luton

James Waite scored the late winner as League Two Newport upset Championship side Luton in the Carabao Cup first round, winning 3-2 at Kenilworth Road. The Hatters went close twice inside the opening 20 minutes, Louie Watson’s curler missing the bottom corner, while Luke Berry’s blast parried away by Exiles keeper Joe Day.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Bradford shock Hull thanks to Andy Cook double

Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Hull manager Shota Arveladze made seven...
SOCCER
newschain

Portsmouth ease past 10-man Cardiff in EFL Cup

Three second-half goals enabled Portsmouth to avenge their defeat to Cardiff at the same stage five years ago as they progressed to the Carabao Cup second round with a 3-0 win at Cardiff City Stadium. After a goalless first half, Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis from the penalty spot and substitute...
SOCCER
newschain

Barrow knock Blackpool out on penalties after heroic performance

Sky Bet League Two side Barrow produced a heroic performance to knock Championship club Blackpool out of the Carabao Cup, winning 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw. Paul Farman denied Callum Connolly from the spot, before Lewis Fiorini blazed over the decisive penalty to give the Cumbrians their first win over the Lancashire side.
SOCCER
newschain

Preston cruise past Huddersfield in Carabao Cup first round

Preston advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Huddersfield. The visiting Lilywhites, who had failed to score in their opening two league outings, enjoyed a rampant opening 30 minutes where they took complete control of the tie. Despite ringing the changes, new...
SOCCER
newschain

Cameron Brannagan helps Oxford stun Swansea

League One Oxford shocked Championship outfit Swansea 5-3 on penalties after storming back from two goals down at half-time to force a 2-2 draw. Penalties were earned thanks to Cameron Brannagan’s stoppage-time equaliser, but Swansea should have been out of sight after a dominant first half. Jay Fulton fired...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy