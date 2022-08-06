ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Murder Charges Planned for Man Accused of Killing McDonald’s Employee After His Mom Received Cold French Fries: Reports

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Crow T
3d ago

He was complaining about Mickey D's food, wait until he tries what county and the state has to offer. I bet mommy is proud of him for standing up for her.🤨

dirk white
3d ago

Her son would not be going to prison for the rest of his life. If his mom had not been so extra.RIP to the young man who was murdered over French fries.

Vanessa Crockett
3d ago

My deepest condiciones and sympathy. Prayers going out to the family for strength to hold one an other up during these difficult times. RIP Dance with God's Angels.

#Murder#French Fries#Shooting#Nypd#Violent Crime#Brooklyn Mcdonald
CBS New York

Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Joaquin Sepulveda, 42, Arrested

On Friday, August 05, 2022, at 2002 hours, the following 42-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 50th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Joaquin Sepulveda. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
