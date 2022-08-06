ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sunak slams Truss’s ‘starry-eyed boosterism’ as clashes over economy continue

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRVLA_0h7bpyJO00

Rishi Sunak has contrasted his “clear-eyed realism” with the “starry-eyed boosterism” of his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, suggesting her tax-cutting ambitions would mean taking a “gamble” with people’s savings and pensions.

The two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister have continued to clash over their plans for the economy after the Bank of England warned this week that the UK would fall into the longest recession since the financial crisis, with inflation set to soar to more than 13%.

Mr Sunak has argued that inflation must be brought under control before taxes are lowered, saying Ms Truss’s promised unfunded tax cuts would further drive up prices.

It means taking a gamble with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a gamble I’m prepared to take

Rishi Sunak

In an interview with The Times, the former chancellor said: “The priority for me is to not do things that make it worse and I think putting £40 billion plus and borrowed money into an economy that’s seeing an inflation spiral does risk making it worse.

“It might be okay but I think it means taking a gamble with people’s savings, their pensions, their mortgage rates, it’s not a gamble I’m prepared to take so I don’t want to make it worse.”

He told the newspaper the British people deserved “clear-eyed realism and not starry-eyed boosterism”.

But Ms Truss has claimed a recession is “not inevitable”, describing her plans as the best way to avert one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pRxze_0h7bpyJO00

During a campaign visit to Solihull on Saturday, the Foreign Secretary told reporters: “What I’m about as a Conservative is people keeping more of their own money, growing the economy so we avoid a recession and the best way to do that is lower taxes, but also unleashing investment into our economy.”

She hit out at Mr Sunak’s economic legacy as chancellor, saying: “Under the plans at present, what we know is Britain is headed for a recession.

“That is not inevitable, but we need to avoid that by making sure our economy is competitive, that we’re encouraging businesses to grow and that we are keeping taxes low.

“Having the highest taxes for 70 years is not going to deliver that economic growth and it’s leading our country to a recession.”

Mr Sunak condemned his rival’s recent threat to review the Bank of England’s remit, saying such a move would be “worrying” and likely to “spook international investors”.

Speaking after the biggest interest rate rise in 27 years, he told The Times that the bank had not been alone in underestimating “both the scale and the duration of inflation”, adding: “I believe in an independent central bank and I believe they should act forcefully to grip inflation”.

Ms Truss has pledged to reverse the National Insurance hike, pause green levies on energy bills, and scrap a planned corporation tax rise.

Her supporter Jake Berry , chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, defended her proposals and denied they would lead to higher inflation.

He told Times Radio: “ People on the lower incomes will be absolutely terrified, quite correctly. So, the idea that enabling people to keep more of their own money will suddenly turn them into sort of spendthrifts, I, frankly, think is complete and utter nonsense.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpjVI_0h7bpyJO00

The Foreign Secretary earlier insisted tax cuts, not “handouts”, would help families with spiralling fuel bills this winter.

She told the Financial Times: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”

Responding to her comments, Mr Sunak said: “It’s simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done, and what’s more, her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly people like pensioners or those on low incomes who are exactly the kind of families that are going to need help.”

Elsewhere, the former chancellor set out his plan to reform post-16 education, including phasing out university degrees that do not improve students’ “earning potential”, creating a Russell Group of world-class technical colleges and introducing a British Baccalaureate that would prevent 16-year-olds from dropping maths and English.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak are seeking support from Tory members to be elected the next party leader and prime minister. Voting has begun, with the result to be announced on September 5.

Mr Sunak said his approach to trying to make up ground against Truss is to “love bomb” the party faithful by criss-crossing the country and meeting hundreds a day.

The race is not yet decided, he told The Times, saying: “I am probably the underdog in this thing … but it does not feel like the polls when I’m out and about”.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

John Lewis boss says over 50s need to go back to work to solve labour shortage

The head of John Lewis has encouraged people over-50 who retired after the pandemic to return to work in a bid to solve critical labour shortages. Dame Sharon White blamed the current record-high inflation in the UK on the “great resignation” of one million workers. “Regardless of what is happening coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work – or looking for work – you have inevitably got more inflation and wage inflation,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday. It comes as almost...
WORLD
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings

When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Cost of living – live: Martin Lewis attacks Liz Truss on 'cataclysmic' energy crisis

Soaring energy bills are “national crisis” which will leave millions “destitute” this winter unless the government urgently steps in to help, Martin Lewis has warned.The personal finance expert condemned Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss’s economic policies as “a sticking plaster on a gaping wound” which would do little to tackle the “terrible cataclysmic risk”.“Let’s be clear, tax cuts will not help the millions of the poorest people who will be choosing between heating and eating,” the MoneySavingExpert founder said during broadcast interviews on Wednesday morning.And he denounced Boris Johnson’s “zombie” government for failing to act on a “national crisis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns of ‘catastrophe’ over soaring energy bills ‘on scale of pandemic’

Martin Lewis has desperately warned of a “national crisis on the scale of the pandemic” as energy bills continue to soar amid a devastating cost of living crisis. The Money Saving Expert founder delivered an explosive interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today in which he passionately urged the “zombie government” to take urgent action. “When you know there’s a crisis of magnificent propotions coming, you start dealing with it now,” he said. “What we are facing right now is a financial emergency that risks lives.”Mr Lewis compared the devastating energy crisis to a volcano that is “exploding right...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosterism#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tory#The Bank Of England#The Times#British
The Independent

NHS period website omits word ‘girls’ amid health service’s bid for inclusivity

An NHS website aimed at providing guidance on menstruation has removed the word “girls” from its pages.Bloody Brilliant, a period information website that was created for NHS Wales and the Welsh government last August, now refers to those with periods as “young people who bleed” and “half the world’s population”.The words “women” and “female” appear a handful of times across the nearly two dozen pages of guidance on Bloody Brilliant.Instead, the website opts for direct messaging, referring to readers as “you” to convey information about periods.On its page about what periods are, it reads: “Your period or menstruation (that’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

All deliveries and collections will shut down during mail strike, union warns

All Royal Mail deliveries and collections will be “shut down” across Scotland during four days of strike action, a union has warned.The Communication Workers Union (CWU) says services will be disrupted as a result of the industrial action, set to take place on August 26 and 31 as well as September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.Royal Mail says workers have been offered a 5.5% rise, but the union says the rise reflects a 2% pay increase, a further 1.5% in exchange for a change in terms and conditions as well as a £500 bonus.Our members don't want...
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK children ‘lack understanding and awareness of cyber bullying’

Children and their parents in the UK have “important gaps in their knowledge” around cyber bullying, a new report on online safety says, warning that both are failing to properly identify it despite many young people being affected.A study by cyber security firm McAfee found that more than half of children in the UK (56%) had suffered from name-calling – much higher than a global average of 40%.And while 56% of UK parents worry that their child is being cyber bullied and 37% worried that their child could be a cyber bully themselves, both of these figures were well below...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Asian stocks fall ahead of US inflation

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data that traders worry will show upward pressure on prices still is too strong for the Federal Reserve to ease off interest rate hikes.Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Tuesday for its fourth daily decline following disappointing earnings reports.Data on Wednesday are expected to show headline U.S. inflation in July eased from the previous month's four-decade high of 9.1%. But a survey by FactSet found traders expect core inflation, which strips out volatile food and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Enough is enough’: Mick Lynch leads campaign to fight cost of living crisis

Rail, Maritime and Transport Union secretary general Mick Lynch is the face of a new campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis.Enough is Enough, founded by trade unions and community organisations, are calling for pay rises, a reduction in energy bills, the end of food poverty, affordable housing and a tax on the rich.Speaking in the campaign video released on social media, Lynch said: “People are fed up with the way they’re treated at work. We need to turn that mood into real organisation on behalf of the working class.”Sign up to our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy