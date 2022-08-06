Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College

Read on www.cbs7.com
Former Odessa High student and Grammy Award winning artist becomes a professor at UTPB
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin is welcoming a new faculty member into their program and it’s a familiar face from the area. UTPB has hired Grammy award-winning artist Larry Gatlin as one of their newest faculty members. “Well, the great novelist Thomas Wolfe, Tom...
Power Sweets Nutrition and other local businesses host a back-to-school party for children
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Back to school for Midland and Ector ISD is soon approaching. On Sunday, Power Sweets Nutrition in Odessa came together with other local businesses to host their first annual back-to-school drive for kids in the community. Over 250 backpacks and school supplies were handed out in...
Permian Basin Young Guns locked and loaded for new season
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As kids in the Permian basin return to school, it also means they’re returning to extracurriculars. But one local youth organization is starting off the school year by celebrating its summer. “You hear all these things about kids and guns,” said Arnold Menchaca, the...
UTPB football opens fall practice
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin Falcons had their first football practice of the 2022 season on Monday. UTPB is trying to build off a 5-5 season last year, which tied the program record for wins in a season. Watch the video above to see practice, and hear...
West Texas animal shelters working to 'Clear the Shelter' with adoption promotions
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas animal shelters are working to "clear the shelter" this August. During this month, the Odessa Animal Shelter and Alpine Animal Services will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home. In Odessa, adoption fees will be reduced...
Richman Houston wins Midland's Men's City Golf Championship
MIDLAND, Texas — Sunday marked the final round of the Midland Men's City Golf Championship Tournament at Hogan Park Golf Course in Midland. Three finalists held a hotly contested battle for the title of champion and it was a tight match through eighteen holes. In fact, eighteen holes weren't...
New Midland water line will provide additional water source to developing area of town
MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision. "That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.
BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos are raising awareness on human trafficking
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The BB Collab and Torchy’s Tacos held an event called ‘Babes supporting Babes’ in Downtown Odessa bright and early Saturday morning. Reflection Ministries was there to help educate the public about human trafficking in our area and how we can help the survivors.
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
MISD’s first day of school need to know’s
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – All across Texas, students and parents are preparing for the upcoming school year which starts for many next week. But before they go to back to class MISD wants to make sure parents have everything they need to know to make sure their kids have a safe, happy and productive year.
All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday
Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
Structure fire in Midland County causes loss of several RV’s and vehicles
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland reports multiple agencies are working on a structure fire near 349, just south of 114. Around 3:20 pm, a call was received in reference to a structure fire on the 3100 block of S Hwy 349. Multiple agencies responded including the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
2 suspects in Midland Co. shooting arrested by Gulf Coast Task Force
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the last two suspects in a shooting have been arrested. According to a press release, the shooting took place on July 17 on CR 130. Deputies found a man laying in the middle of the road with severe...
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
Last two fugitives connected to shooting in Midland County arrested
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County Sheriff’s office announced today the last two fugitives from a shooting that happened on July 17, in Midland County were arrested by Gulf Coast Task Force. Ricky Nathaniel Slocum and Christopher Summerall were arrested in Marion County, Mississippi. They were arrested for aggravated...
8 people taken to hospital after Greyhound bus crash released from MMH
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Health confirmed Tuesday evening that all 8 people taken to the hospital have now been released. *********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************. ORIGINAL STORY:. Midland Health says they activated their Disaster Preparedness Operations in response to a bus accident in Midland County. As of 9:30 a.m., MMH received 8 patients...
