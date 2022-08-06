ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod beach closes after Portuguese man o’war sightings

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Portuguese man o’ war

CHATHAM, Mass. — A Cape Cod beach closed Saturday afternoon after a “number” of Portuguese man o’wars washed ashore, officials say.

The sightings happened at Harding’s Beach in Chatham, according to a tweet from the town. The beach was closed to swimming until 4 p.m.

The highly venemous ocean predator is sometimes mistaken for a species of jellyfish; however, the man o’war is a siphonophore. The species uses its feeding tentacles to sting and paralyze small fish, according to Oceana.

The man o’war’s sting can be very painful to people, and officials say it is best to avoid swimming when there are large numbers in the area.

Beachgoers should also use caution, as the species has the ability to sting weeks after washing ashore. Though their sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin.

Last month, the DCR closed a beach in Westport due to a man o’war sighting and dangerous rip currents.

capecoddaily.com

Cape Cod News 08/07/2022

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on te rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports te vessel’s motor died and strong winds blew te vessel against the rocks. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off…
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

HazMat technicians called to Falmouth

FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. The post HazMat technicians called to Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
