1 injured after suspected illegal firework goes off inside car, Sacramento roads reopened

Sacramento renters need to earn over $23 an hour to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSacramento, CA
Salmon season in Sacramento,Calif. On to a great startConnected FishingSacramento, CA
New evidence emerges in decades old Tholmer caseRobert J HansenSacramento County, CA
7-Year-Old Called Hero After Saving Toddler from Drowning in PoolBriana BelcherSacramento, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sloughhouse, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line...
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A solo vehicle collision on Tuesday left one person dead and another with major injuries after one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP South Sacramento. The crash occurred at 2:24 a.m. on Sheldon Lake Drive south of Grant Line Road, according to CHP. Officers […]
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
Elk Grove man, 21, killed in rollover crash; DUI suspected
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Investigators believe DUI was a factor in a crash that left an Elk Grove man dead and his passenger with major injuries early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sheldon Lake Drive and Grant Line Road for a rollover crash. Officers found that a car was apparently speeding down Sunrise Boulevard when it failed to negotiate the curve – sending it down a drainage ditch. The car overturned several times, crashing into a wood fence and a parked car, before it finally came to a rest in a vacant lot. Officers say the passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Elk Grove, was ejected in the crash and suffered major injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, CHP says. The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man from Elk Grove, was pinned and had to be extricated by firefighters. CHP says he was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, CHP says. The name of the driver killed has not been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
KCRA.com
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles that ended with one of the vehicles crashing into a business in the Orangevale area of Sacramento County, officials said. A pickup truck went into the Orchard City Tattoo parlor on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
Roseville PD arrests two teens from Oakland following chase
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department arrested two teens in Rocklin following a chase along highway 65, according to police. On Sunday, Police said they spotted a stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Fairway Drive in front of a music shop. Officer said they noticed the vehicle was occupied and attempted to […]
L.A. Weekly
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
police1.com
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
KCRA.com
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Investigators have released a surveillance image showing missing teen Kiely Rodni from the night she disappeared. (Previous coverage in the video player above) The image was taken at 6:08 p.m. from a business in the town of Truckee, where the 16-year-old attended a party where she...
KCRA.com
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Family members have identified the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orangevale over the weekend as 56-year-old Cynthia Wright of Citrus Heights. The California Highway Patrol said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle traveling westbound on Greenback Lane, west of Walnut Avenue, "struck a pedestrian walking northbound outside of the crosswalk."
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have died and two others are recovering from injuries after a Sunday morning crash on Garden Highway in Sacramento. Around 12:48 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the area of Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard after reports came in of a crash involving two cars.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
KCRA.com
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A family is demanding justice after 20-year-old Corey Shearer was shot and killed at a house party in Rancho Cordova on Friday night. Rancho Cordova police responded after getting a 911 call at about 11:21 p.m. on Friday about a shooting at a house on Ramsgate Way near Mather Field Road.
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
LODI (BCN) — Firefighters rescued dozens of residents from a downtown Lodi residential building after the structure caught fire last week, fire officials said. The second alarm blaze, that occurred on Oak Street, was reported at about 3 p.m. last week on Thursday. No injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the room […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
