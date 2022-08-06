ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

First Tropical Depression Could Form This Week

The first tropical depression could form this week in the Atlantic ocean. This according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has been given a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days. Definitely something we need to keep a close watch on. This season has been very quiet, but as we all know, now that we are in August, we start to get busy – it’s the busy time during hurricane season.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Storms increase late this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are kicking off the new work week with a mostly clear sky this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 90s by the afternoon. The first showers develop in the early afternoon, and the coverage of storms increases by the evening. Heaviest downpours expected close to the coast by sunset. […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
RUSKIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area
Mysuncoast.com

More afternoon storms expected for Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of strong to even possibly severe storms for late Tuesday afternoon through the early evening. We will start out with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a strong SE wind at 10-15 mph. This will hold the sea breeze from penetrating too far inland so expect to see storms fire up from I-75 westward toward the Gulf just after 3 p.m.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
boatlyfe.com

11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat

It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, Westchase, New Port Richey East, Elfers, Hudson, Citrus Park and Greater Carrollwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy