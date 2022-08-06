The first tropical depression could form this week in the Atlantic ocean. This according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has been given a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days. Definitely something we need to keep a close watch on. This season has been very quiet, but as we all know, now that we are in August, we start to get busy – it’s the busy time during hurricane season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO