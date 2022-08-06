Read on www.wbtw.com
995qyk.com
First Tropical Depression Could Form This Week
The first tropical depression could form this week in the Atlantic ocean. This according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical wave off the coast of Africa has been given a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 40% chance in the next five days. Definitely something we need to keep a close watch on. This season has been very quiet, but as we all know, now that we are in August, we start to get busy – it’s the busy time during hurricane season.
Heat lightning isn’t real. Here’s what it actually is.
On late summer nights, you can often see flashes off in the distance on the horizon. These flashes are commonly referred to as "heat lightning".
Storms increase late this afternoon
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are kicking off the new work week with a mostly clear sky this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the mid 90s by the afternoon. The first showers develop in the early afternoon, and the coverage of storms increases by the evening. Heaviest downpours expected close to the coast by sunset. […]
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
ospreyobserver.com
“Chill In Riverview” With Mural On The Side Of 7-Eleven At U.S. Hwy. 301 And Big Bend Rd.
Do you live by the area of U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview? If so, drive by the local 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Big Bend Road to see a beautiful mural. This mural was made by Vanessa Parra and Juan Pablo Parra, co-principal artists and co-owners of CAPco LLC, and their crew.
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
Sarasota police warn beachgoers to stay away from mating manatees
"It kind of looks like a mess in the water. It looks like animals in distress however it's quite natural," said Lauren Brandkamp with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Mysuncoast.com
More afternoon storms expected for Tuesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of strong to even possibly severe storms for late Tuesday afternoon through the early evening. We will start out with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a strong SE wind at 10-15 mph. This will hold the sea breeze from penetrating too far inland so expect to see storms fire up from I-75 westward toward the Gulf just after 3 p.m.
fox13news.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
boatlyfe.com
11-Year-Old Struck by Lightning on a Boat
It’s any parent’s worst nightmare. Derek Stock, a prudent boater out of Tampa, was enjoying a fun-filled day on the water with his wife and two of his children when disaster struck. Just 100 feet from the boat ramp his 11-year-old son was struck by lightning. Thanks to life-saving CPR training, he was able to save his son. His mission now is to help other boaters avoid tragedy.
Pedestrian fatally struck by motorist on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa Tuesday morning.
Lanes reopen after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
A crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Monday morning.
WATCH: SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening in hopes of delivering 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hillsborough; Pasco; Pinellas The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida North central Pinellas County in west central Florida Northwestern Hillsborough County in west central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greater Northdale, or near Lutz, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Port Richey, Oldsmar, Jasmine Estates, Trinity, Westchase, New Port Richey East, Elfers, Hudson, Citrus Park and Greater Carrollwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
