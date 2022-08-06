ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Why Kids Choose Not To See Britney Spears

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

In a new interview with Daily Mail , Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline spoke out about why their kids have chosen not to see her.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said. Federline later revealed that “there were a lot of things going on that I didn’t feel comfortable with," though he didn't specify what. “They tried to give her the benefit of the doubt but at the same time, I can tell that sometimes, it hurts to be in that position," he continued. "So, I made sure all my kids can come to me at any moment and discuss anything. The boys – all my kids – know that they come to me and to my wife and discuss anything."

Federline and Spears share two sons — Preston and Jayden. They both decided not to attend their mother's wedding to Sam Asghari back in June. Federline said of the situation: “[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they’re not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding ."

