Blueberry and Bluegrass Fest raises funds for historical building

Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Volunteers needed for Hampden’s annual Children’s Day celebration
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Hampden’s annual Children’s Day celebration is back this Saturday and they need your help. Right now they are in need of several volunteers for the event to help things run smoothly. It’s full of activities for all ages including a parade, petting zoo and...
wabi.tv
‘Broad Harbor’ auction this weekend will benefit The Grand
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand Theater in Ellsworth is holding a one-of-a-kind fundraiser on Sunday where live theater will mix with a live auction. They’re calling it a “Broad Harbor” auction. The public is invited inside the theater as residents of the fictional community of Broad...
wabi.tv
Hampden Girl Scout troop spreads positivity to classmates
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Girl Scout Troop 715 is eagerly awaiting the reactions of their classmates to a project they took upon themselves. It’s nearly time to go back to school, and when the students of RSU 22 load up on these buses they’ll be greeted by positive messages thanks to the hard work of one girl scout troop.
wabi.tv
Hometown Health Center unveils plans for Palmyra facility
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Hometown Health Center unveiled plans for a new facility in Palmyra Tuesday morning. The new center will house a number of things including medical services, a fitness area as well as a food pantry. When designing the new space located next to Tractor Supply on Fletcher...
wabi.tv
Longtime Bangor Band conductor retiring
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a night of finales for the Bangor Band Tuesday. Not only was it the band’s final performance this summer season, it also marked the final show for conductor Curvin “Chip” Farnham. Farnham was celebrated before the show for his 10 years...
WMTW
Maine Lobster Festival ends in Rockland after two years away
ROCKLAND, Maine — The Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland wrapped up after five days on Sunday after two years away. Over 22,000 pounds of lobster was consumed during the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Organizers say that the festival, which offered free admission,...
wabi.tv
Somerset Scrub Club introduces students to healthcare careers
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Twenty students started their first of a three-day experience in Skowhegan exploring healthcare career options through the Somerset Scrub Club. It’s an opportunity to introduce students entering grades eight through 12 to various healthcare career options, all at no cost. “For the next three days,...
Enjoy a Beer Garden, Bounce Houses, Food Trucks & Music @ The Block Party Wednesday Night @ Mill Park!
Can you believe that we are already closing in on the end of the summer season and the beginning of back-to-school season? Yeah, us either. That's why we want you to join us for one last hoo-rah as we close out our SummerFun Concert Series on Wednesday evening at Mill Park in Augusta.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
foxbangor.com
Hannaford employees gift co-worker a new bike
BANGOR--A Veazie man has a brand new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney pedals to the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor each week where he works part time. Last month when Mooney finished his shift, he went outside to hop on his bike and discovered it missing, even though he had used a bike lock.
wabi.tv
Craft chocolate bars made in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Chocolate!. Chances are saying just that word has captured your attention. A Hampden man is tempting taste buds with his craft chocolate bars. “I told my wife, ‘Hey, I want to make chocolate in the basement.’ And she’s like, ‘What?’” said Justin Yarbrough.
foxbangor.com
Farmer’s Market brings local favorites
BANGOR — Fresh and local options are here in Bangor with veggies, flowers, and berries. At Sunday’s Bangor’s Farmers Market located across from the Bangor Public Library, there was an array of fresh bread, pastries, and canned goods available to purchase. One Glenburn resident Travis Beaton calls...
wabi.tv
Maine political candidates visit farms across the state
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - In an effort to better understand what Maine agricultural workers contend with, political candidates from both sides of the aisle and all across the state took a bus tour of farms on Tuesday. “We are hoping to introduce legislators to real farms in Maine and help...
wabi.tv
Maine Farmers’ Market Week supports local businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers celebrated the start of Farmers’ Market Week in Bangor. From fresh eggs to local meats, vendors had all their produce on display. Maine’s farmers markets serve all Mainers, including low-income households. It’s a great time to celebrate the hard work and dedication of...
wabi.tv
Bangor man honored for 6 decades of service to Greyhound
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine your first day of work 60 years ago and still working there this entire time. One Bangor man is back to work after taking a moment to be honored for his six decades of service to Greyhound. Back in June, we spoke to Jerome Hogan...
wabi.tv
Northern Light team built specialized medical table when theirs was backordered
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Mehta table is a specialized medical table used to treat infantile scoliosis through a series of casts that de-rotate and straighten the spine. When a new table for Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center went on backorder with no indication when delivery might be, Dr. William Bassett and the pediatric orthopedic team decided to build their own.
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
wabi.tv
Bangor bans flavored tobacco sales
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council has again passed an ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. The vote was 6-1 Monday night. Council Chair Rick Fournier was the lone opposing vote. Fellow councilors ruled that Councilor Dan Tremble, who owns Fairmount Market, could not...
