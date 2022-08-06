ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fright Fest auditions underway at Six Flags

By Sy Becker
AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Preparation on a steamy Saturday for an upcoming event certain to send chills down your spine.

Ever wonder who wears those scarry outfits during Six Flags Annual Fright Fest on Halloween? This was auditon day for the 200 or so would be Monsters, Zombies and Ghouls who’ll be wearing those scarry outfits this fall.

Six Flags is hiring for 200+ positions for the scariest season of the year

Brysen Nunez of Enfield said, “This is my fifth year coming back for. I love it very much, so I come back every year, just hoping to get rehired.”

When you come out for the big Halloween celebration at Six Flags this year, see If you can spot Brysen as the scarry character having the most fun.

