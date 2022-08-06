Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school

Read on www.kwtx.com
KWTX
Launch of nonprofit meant to motivate kids to volunteer in Central Texas communities deemed a success
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local mother has created a new nonprofit to get kids volunteering and serving their communities at a younger age and the launch has proven to be a huge success. Hometown Heroes was founded by mom of three, Kylie Barbin, of Waco, with a mission to...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove Cove community shows up in a big way to Stuff the Bus
Thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies were raised over the weekend to help CCISD’s students in need for the new school year. Copperas Cove’s Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held their annual “Stuff the Bus” event during tax-free weekend with the event kicking off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Killeen ISD offering free breakfast for all students, some schools offering free lunch, too
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD announced last week that it will be providing all students free breakfast, with some schools offering free lunch, during the 2022 to 2023 school year. The district made the announcement on Facebook during a post encouraging parents and guardians to apply for reduced meals.
Waco woman donates kidney, still looks to give back more
The National Kidney Foundation found there are currently 121,678 people waiting for organ transplants in the United States.
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
News Channel 25
Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
Fire causes suspension of Waco Post Office operations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations at the Highlander, TX, Post Office, due to a fire at the facility early Monday morning. The Postal Service said in a statement on Monday afternoon that this comes as an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers […]
KWTX
Waco: Zoo expansion project $10 million short
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Inflation is taking its toll on one of the top tourist attractions in Central Texas. The Cameron Park Zoo is asking for millions of dollars more to finish its expansion project. “We have experienced the aftermath of post-COVID inflation, and supply chain issues, that have caused...
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
KWTX
‘High alert’ in Killeen as the possibility of wildfires creeping into residential areas remains
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Day-by-day the threat of a wildfire creeping into a residential area is increasing, especially as many areas continue to see little-to-no rain. Many fire departments are putting in more hours than they have in the past and for the most-part Central Texas has been spared from any major damage.
fox44news.com
City of Belton to receive Freedom Award
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
KWTX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
virtualbx.com
New Construction of Elementary School – Belton ISD (Subbid)
MEP Engineer – 1 PROJECT DOCUMENTS ON THIS PROJECT:. First Reported on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 – Last Updated 8/4/2022 11:58:28 AM.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Gatesville Messenger
August Yard of the Month named by Keep Gatesville Beautiful
Due to current drought conditions, Keep Gatesville Beautiful wants to encourage everyone to conserve our precious natural resource of water. During this time, they will be selecting their Yard of the Month from properties that are examples of how we can keep homes attractive while conserving water. Keep Gatesville Beautiful...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
fox44news.com
Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
