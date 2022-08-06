ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school

By Josh Bowering
KWTX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove Cove community shows up in a big way to Stuff the Bus

Thousands of dollars’ worth of school supplies were raised over the weekend to help CCISD’s students in need for the new school year. Copperas Cove’s Walmart and Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans held their annual “Stuff the Bus” event during tax-free weekend with the event kicking off Friday morning at 10 a.m. and running through Sunday at 5 p.m.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Bellmead, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Society
Waco, TX
Government
City
Hewitt, TX
KCEN

Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco

WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Killeen Creators help address the food insecurity issue in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Creators provides fresh organic food for North Killeen residents. In North Killeen, it's a food desert, there are no major grocery stores... only small convenient stores like Dollar Tree. North Killeen local resident, Jacqueline Hewitt tells her story of living in North Killeen and shares...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco: Zoo expansion project $10 million short

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Inflation is taking its toll on one of the top tourist attractions in Central Texas. The Cameron Park Zoo is asking for millions of dollars more to finish its expansion project. “We have experienced the aftermath of post-COVID inflation, and supply chain issues, that have caused...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Volunteers#Salvation Army Waco#The Salvation Army
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Belton to receive Freedom Award

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
KWTX

Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
TEMPLE, TX
Gatesville Messenger

August Yard of the Month named by Keep Gatesville Beautiful

Due to current drought conditions, Keep Gatesville Beautiful wants to encourage everyone to conserve our precious natural resource of water. During this time, they will be selecting their Yard of the Month from properties that are examples of how we can keep homes attractive while conserving water. Keep Gatesville Beautiful...
GATESVILLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Dope found sold through Fairfield businesses

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-month investigation reveals the trafficking of illegal substances being sold through three stores in Freestone County. The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that it ran three simultaneous search warrants Friday afternoon on three Fairfield businesses. The Sheriff’s Office says these warrants were issued following an approximate two-month investigation.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy