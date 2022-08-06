Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint double with 200m gold

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
Covid lockdown boredom inspires New Zealand teenager to build world-record 25 metre Lego train
Alexander Blong smashed the previous world record for the most carriages in a Lego train
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
RELATED PEOPLE
A History of Water by Edward Wilson-Lee review – an early glimpse of globalisation
The sparkling story of two early modern Portuguese travellers and their competing views of the world
BBC
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
Comments / 0