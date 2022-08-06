Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
The Hockey Writers
2 Devils Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
After having the original tournament derailed in December due to rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID, the rescheduled IIHF U20 World Junior Championships will begin tomorrow in Edmonton. For the New Jersey Devils, they’ll have a smaller group of prospects in attendance than they did in December.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
As a small market team, the Winnipeg Jets need to find cheap and valuable contracts to help them compete with the big market teams. After failing to make any major moves this offseason, it seems as though they are going to be running it back with the same lineup that missed the playoffs last season. They currently have a surplus of defencemen and if they were to make a move, they’d give themselves even more cap space to sign some of the remaining forward free agents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
Blues Prospects: Who’s Next in Line?
We caught a few glimpses of the St. Louis Blues’ top prospects last season, and a few shined under the spotlight: Forward Jake Neighbours (2020 Round 1) earned a nine-game trial; defenseman Scott Perunovich (2018 Round 2) turned a hot start in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Thunderbirds into some time with the Blues and played quality postseason minutes when Torey Krug was injured.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Could See Some Great Stats From Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory. Franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau departed for Columbus, while superstar Matthew Tkachuk decided he didn’t want a future in Alberta. Within days, Tkachuk found himself on the way to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the Panthers’...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
The Boston Bruins are heading into the 2022-23 season with a lot of uncertainty. After an underwhelming first-round loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, they are entering the new year with injuries to several of their top players. As a result of this, they will be hoping for some of their younger players to have breakout seasons. Thankfully, they have a handful of players who may be heading in the right direction on that front. Let’s take a look at each of them.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 2022-23 Season To Do List: Fix Their Special Teams
It is no secret that to have success in the NHL, teams need to have strong special teams. During the 2021-22 campaign, the Seattle Kraken finished 29th on the power play and 31st on the penalty kill. This was a major reason why they finished 30th in the league with just 60 points and should be a focal point for the organization going forward.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
5 Free Agent Forwards the Oilers Should Consider Signing
There are still a ton of depth options out there in the free agent market for the Edmonton Oilers to take a look at. If none of them are with teams now, the chances of landing one and paying less are high. Whether Ken Holland thinks the team needs a veteran presence, a younger forward looking for his break, or someone with the capability to play on the third or fourth line, the Oilers can find a player.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Finland’s 6-1 Win vs. Latvia
Finland kicked off their August schedule at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) with a 6-1 victory over Latvia on Tuesday. The score wasn’t indicative of the play on the ice, though, as the Latvians for the most part contained the skill of the Finns until the latter stages of the third period.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Could Solve Problems Trading Puljujarvi for Maple Leafs Holl
There still appears to be solid interest in Edmonton Oilers’ young forward Jesse Puljujarvi and even more so now that he is signed for next season and is under team control after that. Ken Holland stated during the 2021-22 end-of-season press conference that he has things to figure out with Puljujarvi. Though he was signed for one season, that doesn’t guarantee he won’t be on the move at some point, as teams like knowing exactly how much money they will be taking on in a trade to work things out on their end as well.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Dream Team of Current and Former Active Players
Current and former Vancouver Canucks can be found making a difference all over the league. Whether they were drafted by, signed or traded for, players who have worn the Orca continue to thrive even after leaving the organization. That being said, what would the team look like had they been able to retain all their best active players past and present? This article looks at what a dream team Canucks lineup could look like made up of current and past active players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Options for Oilers to Create Internal Competition at Right Wing
The Edmonton Oilers signed Kailer Yamamoto to a two-year extension, tackling one of their RFA issues prior to the start of next season. While he’s likely set to take a top-six spot on the roster to open the 2022-23 campaign, there is still a potential issue for Edmonton as they look to improve on their Western Conference Final appearance in 2022. The Oilers aren’t deep at right wing and the fact that Yamamoto is virtually assured a spot is not ideal.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season
The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ 2022-23 Defensive Pairing Predictions
With all their restricted free agents signed and a few dips into the unrestricted free agent market, the Anaheim Ducks roster is beginning to take form. With enough skaters to fill a nightly lineup and less than seven weeks before training camp opens up, we can take an early look at what the Ducks might look like to start the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Bring Back 4th-Line Grinder & Fan Favorite Zack MacEwen
The Philadelphia Flyers avoided salary arbitration with fan-favorite forward Zack MacEwen after agreeing to a new one-year, $925,000 contract last Tuesday. After being claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks last October, the 26-year-old winger quickly made a name for himself in the City of Brotherly Love. Known more for his physical game, the once undrafted forward provided the energy and passion that the Flyers’ lineup was missing in years prior. Coming into last season, he fully understood what his role with the organization was as soon as he was claimed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
Ottawa Senators’ Defense Holds the Season’s Secrets
Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spent the offseason masterfully addressing some of the team’s needs externally, but how the defensive group plays will define their season. Adding a 40-goal scorer in Alex DeBrincat, a still great Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot instantly brought the Senators into the ‘playoff...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bruins, Canadiens & Senators
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the oddities of the season past and add some notes about the season to come. The 2021-22 regular season was an odd one, with many teams setting regular-season franchise records for wins and points.
The Hockey Writers
Looking Back at Oilers Legend Kevin Lowe’s Defining Moments
After spending four decades with the Edmonton Oilers, from the ice to the bench to the boardroom, Kevin Lowe retired last Tuesday (Aug. 2) from his role as Vice Chair and Alternate Governor of the club. Lowe’s retirement marks the end of an era that spanned virtually the Oilers’ entire...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Well Represented at 2022 World Junior Championship
It’s not the day after Christmas, but the 2022 World Junior Championship begins this week after its sudden postponement in December. As usual, the major hockey countries have filled out their rosters with the best players under 20 and are ready to compete for a gold medal. The New York Islanders have a few prospects that fans should be excited to watch who will be representing their home country when the tournament gets underway on Tuesday.
Comments / 0