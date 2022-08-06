Brooklyn Comes Alive at The Brooklyn Mirage on September 17

Read on nysmusic.com
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Erykah Badu played Prospect Park with Phony Ppl (pics, setlist, video)
Erykah Badu landed in Brooklyn for a BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival show in Prospect Park on Friday (8/5), following an opening set from locals Phony Ppl. Erykah got a late start, so she didn't get to play everything on her written setlist, but she still found time to mix it up between favorites from all across her career, including "Bag Lady," "Otherside of the Game," "Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)," "Danger," "Window Seat," "Hello," "Phone Down," and more.
Brooklyn’s Industry City Concert Series Heats Up
Brooklyn’s Industry City has just outlined its Hometown Bar-B-Que 2022 Concert Series at the Industry City Bandshell, in South Brooklyn. The diverse mix of culture and local businesses within Industry City is as authentic of a New York experience as it gets. “No visit to Industry City is ever the same,” is a popular saying around the way.
Goose Release Radio City Music Hall Short Film
On Aug. 3, Connecticut-based rock band Goose released the ninth episode in their short film series, Day of Show. The newest episode focuses on the band’s debut show at NYC’s iconic Radio City Music Hall on June 24-25. The jam band Goose consists of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar),...
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
LL COOL J Joined by Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim and More for ‘Rock The Bells’ Festival
For the 2022 Rock The Bells Festival, LL COOL J performed on August 6 in his native Queens, New York, alongside some of hip-hop’s most renowned and influential MCs, including Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Lil’ Kim, Trina, N.O.R.E. The Diplomats, Scarface Jadakiss, and more.
Symphony Space Announces Upcoming Season Highlights
Symphony Space has announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, bringing musicians, authors, actors, comedians, and other talents to NYC for a full list of events. The new season will be available in person as well as streamed in high definition to audiences worldwide. Located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, Symphony...
NYPIRG: Brooklyn's B12 bus route was least reliable in NYC
New York City's slowest and least reliable bus routes have been revealed in rulings by the New York Public Interest Research Group.
Calling Tech Enthusiasts! Brooklyn Brothers Open First Black Residency Hacker House
Brooklyn is the home of the first Black residency hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs. Founded by two Brooklyn natives, brothers Rusty and River Fields, RHouse is an intentional engineer, founder, and creator space bringing together a community of Black technologists who are passionate about launching Web3 start-ups. According...
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy
NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. "To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason.
Erykah Badu Delivers Career-Spanning Set At Prospect Park During BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival [Photos/Videos]
Erykah Badu performed at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, NY on Friday as part of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Rocking a characteristically colorful fit, with a mug of tea in hand, the venerable Badulla Oblongata played a career-spanning set that, per Setlist.fm, opened with Lil Wayne‘s “A Milli” followed by the Baduizm classic “On & On”. Also featured on the setlist were the slightly more recent “Window Seat” and “Next Lifetime”, another from her 1997 debut album Baduizm. “Phone Down”, a track off her 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, and “Bag Lady”, from her second studio release, Mama’s Gun (2000), then led up to the set closer, a return to 2010’s “Window Seat”. Videos posted to social media show Ms. Badu performing some serious dance moves as she jams out to her highly esteemed band.
Miss Jones Joins New York’s ’94.7 The Block’ For Morning Drive.
Miss Jones returns to New York radio as morning host at “94.7 The Block” WXBK rounding out the on-air lineup at the Audacy classic hip-hop outlet that launched in October 2021. The former R&B artist, Tarsha “Miss” Jones, began her radio career as part of the “Star & Buc Wild” morning show at crosstown rhythmic CHR “Hot 97” WQHT before moving to the former “103.9 The Beat” WPHI Philadelphia, where she was paired with Michael Shawn. The two moved to mornings at “Hot 97” in 2004, while syndicating the show back to Philly, with Jones recognized as the first African-American female to be syndicated on morning radio at the time. After exiting “Hot 97” in 2008, the duo hosted mornings on “Power 99” WUSL Philadelphia from 2009-2011 before Jones stepped down.
Manhole fires break out across New York City, heat to blame: ConEd
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several manhole fires broke out across the city Monday night in what Con Edison called a side effect of the ongoing summer heat, as the energy company called on more than 63,000 Bronx residents to scale back their power usage. The FDNY responded to a number of smoking manholes on East […]
The National Dominican Day Parade Is Returning To NYC This Weekend
The National Dominican Rican Day Parade (NatDDP) is an essential cultural NYC event that unfortunately hasn’t been the same the past two years–the 2020 parade was completely virtual while last year’s parade was a hybrid event. Thankfully, this year’s parade is scheduled to be fully in person, and it’s marching down 6th Avenue this Sunday, August 14. The parade is a tradition beloved by the Dominican community, but for nonprofit Dominican Day Parade, Inc. who organizes the event, it’s actually much more than a parade. Throughout the year, this nonprofit holds various events including food drives, an annual gala, and parade kick-off events in all five boroughs. They also provide scholarships and mentor opportunities to exceptional students of Dominican descent. Here’s everything else you need to know about the parade:
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
Allman Family Revival Returns to Beacon Theatre on December 2
Devon Allman announced show dates for the sixth annual Allman Family Revival, which honors the life and music of his father, Gregg Allman. The tour will include multiple artists and bands such as Duane Betts, Donavan Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, and many more. The Allman Family Revival began out of a...
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
A giant new Target store is opening in Soho this month
Drum roll, please: an enormous, 27,000-square-foot Target store is officially opening in Soho, at 600 Broadway by East Houston Street, this Thursday. Woohoo!. Open daily from 8am through 9pm, this will be 95th Target in the greater New York City area (the first shop opened back in 1997)!. New Yorkers...
