ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Vermeil recalls Eagles glory years in emotional Hall of Fame acceptance speech

NBC Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?. Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer. If...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Vermeil
Person
John Wooden
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Pete Rose Has Troubling Message For Female Reporter

Baseball's all-time leading hitter Pete Rose was at Citizens Bank Park to commemorate the 1980 World Series title he helped them win. But his return to the Phillies after decades led to a rather uncomfortable moment. At one point, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey asked Rose if he believed his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jaguars Cut Running Back On Sunday Morning

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some notable moves at running back on Sunday morning. According to reports, the Jaguars signed a new running back after waiving/injured another tailback. "Jaguars signed former USFL RB Matt Colburn. Also waived/injured RB Nathan Cottrell," Dov Kleiman wrote. "The #Jaguars also worked out former USFL RB...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Why Lance looks 'different' to Bryant Young in 49ers camp

When the 49ers reported to Santa Clara for the opening of training camp this summer, Pro Football Hall of Famer Bryant Young was there to meet and greet a few of the team's current players. Young previously met quarterback Trey Lance at a fundraising golf event last year in Carmel....
NFL
The Spun

Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson highlight Cowherd's 'Col' of Fame

The NFL's Hall of Fame season just concluded with Saturday's induction ceremony. There are plenty of active players and coaches, of course, with legitimate aspirations to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day, but the final tally will be a select few. That means some of today's best will be excluded from the prestigious honor.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy