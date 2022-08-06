Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24

Read on www.foxnews.com
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
In desperate effort to salvage Iran nuclear deal, will US cave to EU appeasement?
JERUSALEM, Israel – The European Union on Monday submitted a final nuclear arms text to Iran’s regime to temporarily curb Tehran’s ambitions to develop an atomic bomb in exchange for more than $100 billion in sanctions relief. The elements of the nuclear package disturb many arms controls...
Russia launches Iranian satellite into space amid fears it will be used to surveil Ukraine
Russia launched an Iranian satellite into space on Tuesday, just weeks after Moscow announced plans to abandon the International Space Station in the next two years. The launch, which lifted off from the Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, placed the Khayyam satellite into orbit. Iran claims that the satellite, named...
'Squad' member Ilhan Omar narrowly survives primary challenge from pro-police centrist candidate
Incumbent "Squad" Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has narrowly defeated her primary challenger, Don Samuels, in the race for the Democratic nomination to represent Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Samuels, a pro-police candidate and former Minneapolis City Council member, offered a more centrist policy approach...
Global reaction to Trump raid muted as some Israelis draw similarities to Bibi's treatment by establishment
JERUSALEM, Israel – Global reaction to the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was mostly muted on Tuesday, with even his close allies and supporters in Israel refraining from commenting on the events that have created controversy in the U.S. "A lot of people here...
Ukraine security services reveal Russian 'mole' in Kharkiv ranks as fighting intensifies in north
Ukraine’s top intelligence and security agency on Tuesday said it had apprehended a suspected Russian "mole" in its ranks in Kharkiv as intense fighting in the northern region continues. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced it had detained an employee in its Kharkiv directorate who was found to...
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
