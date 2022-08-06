ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Trump's grip on GOP activist class on display at Texas conclave

By Natalie Allison
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DX0ml_0h7bm6Um00
From left, Mercedes Schlapp, Cassy Garcia, David Harris, and Yesli Vega participate in a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. | LM Otero/AP Photo

Updated: 08/06/2022 07:50 PM EDT

DALLAS — There’s a power struggle underway to be the face of the Republican Party in 2024 — but you wouldn’t know it from attending CPAC Texas.

There was no Ron DeSantis. Mike Pence was nowhere to be found. Nikki Haley? Negative. Mike Pompeo? Nope.

It was all about Donald J. Trump, who didn’t have to share the spotlight with a cast of potential presidential primary rivals, as he has at some other top conservative gatherings this year.

Unlike CPAC’s Orlando event in February — and the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Nashville conference in June — the weekend gathering was missing most of the non-Trump names floated as potential 2024 contenders, though Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) were among the elected officials who spoke.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UxvAo_0h7bm6Um00
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. | LM Otero/AP Photo

And while Trump’s dominant standing in the GOP has never been under greater threat from a rising crop of ambitious Republicans, the event highlighted his continued pull with the party’s activists. A straw poll survey of CPAC Texas attendees’ 2024 preferences showed Trump leading with 69 percent support, 10 percentage points higher than his showing at the February gathering in Florida. DeSantis came in second place with 23 percent.

Trump’s approval rating among attendees was at 99 percent. Poll methodology, including the survey size and margin of error, were not provided.

“I’ve said the last couple CPACs, I don’t think it can go any higher,” said Jim McLaughlin, a Trump campaign pollster who conducts the CPAC straw polls.

McLaughlin argued that the response from the gathering proved Trump’s influence is not waning.

“Matter of fact, what’s happening is he’s more popular than ever,” McLaughlin said.

Taking the stage soon after at the Hilton Anatole on Saturday evening, Trump declared that the CPAC straw poll is a “very respected” survey.

“When you see those numbers, there is a great feeling of unity,” Trump said. “Not only at CPAC, but I think the Republican Party.”

Yet while straw polls at other gatherings of conservative activists have also showed that Trump would start a 2024 primary campaign with a strong lead, recent polling of the broader GOP electorate has told a slightly different story.


Video link

A Siena College/New York Times poll conducted last month showed the former president with support from just under half of Republican primary voters in a matchup with several other candidates. Trump led with 49 percent of the vote, followed by DeSantis with 25 percent.

In a separate poll question removing Trump as an option for 2024, 59 percent of CPAC Texas attendees supported DeSantis for president, followed by 8 percent for Donald Trump Jr.

Trump on Saturday again teased a run. He falsely claimed that he had won a presidential election “twice,” before adding “now we may have to do it again.”

“But first, we have to win an earth-shattering victory in 2022,” he said of the midterm elections, in which Republicans will attempt to take back control of both chambers of Congress. Trump has doled out endorsements across the country this year, but so far has declined to put any significant campaign money behind his chosen candidates.

Not only were other top potential 2024 rivals absent from the conference, throughout the three-day gathering, there was little talk of them. Speakers instead focused squarely on Trump, largely not mentioning DeSantis or others as top leaders in the party.

The loudest voices spreading baseless claims of election fraud in 2020 — claims that have repeatedly been disproven in audits, official investigations and litigation — shied away from discussing Pence, even to criticize him.

Steve Bannon, the former Trump campaign and White House strategist who was convicted this week of contempt of Congress, outlined at the conference a vision for the coming years of the GOP. That included more candidates like Kari Lake, who won the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arizona this week after basing her campaign on disproven claims of election fraud. And, of course, it included Trump with a second term in office.


Bannon, who was recently found guilty on two counts of refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, riled up the crowd by suggesting outside forces were attempting to jail Trump in an effort to keep him from seeking the White House again.

“They understand they can't beat him at the ballot box,” Bannon said. “They can't beat his energy. They can't beat his vision. They're coming out with a death by a thousand cuts legally, right, and trying to put him in jail to make sure he cannot run again in 2024 and be the rightful president he should be right now.”

President Joe Biden won the 2020 election by flipping five states Trump carried in 2016 and outstripping him nationally by 7 million votes.

In a statement to POLITICO after the straw poll, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp referred to Trump’s enduring prominence with conservatives.

“There’s an unbreakable bond between President Trump and the conservative movement,” Schlapp said. “He simply did the things he promised to do and for that they are forever grateful.”

On stage Saturday, British commentator and former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told the crowd Trump looks like he is ready for another run.

Farage, who has visited with Trump recently, told the CPAC audience that the former president appears to have lost 20 pounds since leaving office.

“The weight of the world is coming off his shoulders,” Farage said. “His nominees are winning the primaries, and I believe Donald Trump is the man to go out there and fight on behalf of America and the Western world.”

Scott, the Florida senator whose 12-point “Plan for America” and corresponding ad campaign has been construed as a sign he’s laying the groundwork for a presidential run, got the most resounding applause of his speech when he called for a border wall to be named after “President Donald J. Trump.”

Comments / 20

45\Putin SAME SCUM
2d ago

😉Innocent people obey subpoenas. 😉Innocent people don't plead the Fifth.😉Innocent people don't ask for pardons😉 innocent people don't try to intimidate Witnesses

Reply(3)
6
William Lloyd
2d ago

they complain about inflation and food, gas prices but they don't complain about Trump stealing their money and committing crimes they don't have a issue with that

Reply(2)
5
45\Putin SAME SCUM
2d ago

The Department of Justice in this country needs to step up and roll up its sleeves and start Gathering up collecting and Prosecuting all of " THESE PEOPLE " that are spreading lies and conspiracy theories about everything. It's damaging our country in a big way. Look at what Alex Jones has put these poor parents and family members and Friends of those children murdered in a school through with his lies. Look what Donald Trump's big lie has done to our country. It resulted in January 6th for God's sake. We have got to stop the lying and the conspiracy theories spreading by these nutcases.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Government
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
NFL
MSNBC

Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: 'Devastating' evidence sparks MAGA panic as Fox News ignores 45

Fox News ignored Trump’s speech from his first appearance back in Washington D.C. since leaving office. Two former party chairs join MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Former Governor Howard Dean says he “hopes Trump is the nominee” because he thinks Democrats “have a great chance of beating him.” On Fox News turning on Trump, Michael Steele says, “I think from Trump’s perspective, it grates on him. But he knows he holds more cards than these organizations do in the end.”July 28, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mercedes Schlapp
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
Matt Schlapp
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brexit Party#Conservative Movement#Gop#Otero Ap Photo Updated#The Republican Party#Cpac#R Texas#Republicans
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
14K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy