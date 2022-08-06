ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

VIDEO: Employee injured after fireworks veer into crowd at Trash Pandas game

By Zach Hester
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A stray firework veered off path into a crowd of Trash Pandas fans on Friday night.

According to Aaron Cheris, a spokesperson for the Trash Pandas, no fans were harmed during the incident.

A third way: Alabama Libertarians look for victory in midterm elections

Cheris released the following statement on the incident:

On Friday night during the Trash Pandas postgame fireworks show, one firework unexpectedly ignited, causing it to veer off course. No fans were harmed, and the fireworks vendor adamantly expressed that this has never happened in over 40 years of their experience.

Every Toyota Field fireworks show is always supervised by the Madison Fire and Rescue Departments. All parties are taking extreme precautions to ensure that this does not happen again.

Aaron Cheris, Media Relations Coordinator

News 19 reached out to the Madison Fire and Rescue Department, as well as HEMSI, for more information.

Saturday morning, HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the stadium at 8:56 p.m. and took one person to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Trash Pandas later confirmed the injured person was an employee. According to the team, the employee was treated, released, and was back at work for Saturday’s game.

Saturday’s fireworks display was scheduled to continue as planned.

