Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington

Injecting microscopic particles into clouds over South Texas to increase rainfall
PLEASANTON, Texas - Across South Texas, this year has proved to be a struggle for farmers and ranchers that rely on rainfall in order to meet their bottom line. Their crops and cattle need rain. "Everyday we go without rain is a struggle financially," explains McMullen County Rancher Steven Mafrige.
Security Credit Union donated over $30k to provide students with school supplies
SAN ANTONIO - Both members and employees of Security Service Credit Union stepped up to donate over $30,000 to provide students with essential school supplies for the upcoming school year. The credit union’s annual Pack a Backpack campaign ran throughout the month of July at all security service branch locations...
Period equity expands in Texas as Austin schools provide free pads and tampons
When Austin public school students return to classes this month, they will find a new amenity awaiting them in the bathrooms: dispensers of free maxi pads and tampons. Over the summer, Austin Independent School District spent about $85,000 on dispensers and $70,000 on the first batch of menstrual products to provide to students at no cost. Austin is the state’s fifth-largest district and joins Fort Worth, which will also offer supplies to students for free this fall, following a decision Dallas schools made last year.
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin Police officer to police regulatory agency
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.
Jury selected in 2nd Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 returned to trial for a second time. The jury was selected Monday in one of the government's highest-profile domestic terrorism case against the two extremists prosecutors say were committed to snatching Whitmer close to the Nov. 2020 election.
