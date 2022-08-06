ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local church and Rebuild Bay hold mobile food pantry

By Cortney Evans
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A local church gave back to the community through a mobile food pantry event on Saturday.

Forest Park United Methodist Church partnered with Rebuild Bay to help residents stock their pantries. Residents were able to gather a variety of groceries, like produce, meat, bread, and even some sweet treats.

The church’s youth pastor, Samuel Reyes, said the impact of the food pantry is far-reaching.

“We had two families from Ukraine who came through here,” Reyes said. “So, just seeing how this is able to help people in different situations that we have been hearing about in the news and stuff going around, this is just a tangible way we have been able to be a part of that.”

Worship Leader Cori Wood said this was the first time the church was really able to love on the community since Hurricane Michael and they look forward to doing it again in the future.

On Sunday, August 8, the church will host a back to school bash after the morning services.

