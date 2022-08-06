ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church gives out 275 backpacks

By Cortney Evans
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Rock Solid Church hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway Saturday morning in hopes of specifically helping students of Waller Elementary.

This is the second year the church has held a backpack giveaway event

“Last year was the first year that we started this program and it was such a success,” outreach leader Denise Carter said. “We’re trying to help Waller Elementary.”

With an abundance of supplies available, they were able to help many local students prepare for the new school year.

“We have 275 backpacks and then we have supplies for kindergarten through fifth grade with specific things in them that each teacher sends as a list that they would like with the backpacks,” Carter said

With inflation and people still recovering from Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, church officials said helping the neighborhood is important.

“There’s so many people right now that’s hurting financially that can’t afford all the supplies that it takes for all the children to go to school,” Carter said.

Church members volunteered their time on Saturday to ensure the line of cars kept moving and every child received a backpack.

“We’re so blessed that so many people turned out to help us,” Carter said. “We have a very good church family that loves to pitch and help.”

Carter said the church helps their community through a variety of other events like this one to give back to the community year-round.

