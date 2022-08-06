STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.

