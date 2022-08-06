Read on www.snntv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Sarasota Memorial's North Port hospital outlines opening date
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The new North Port hospital could be years away from coming to fruition. City leaders met with Sarasota Memorial Health Care System officials to try to create a pathway to bringing a hospital to North Port. David Verinder, the CEO and President of Sarasota Memorial Health...
The Suncoast celebrates National Pickleball Day
SARASOTA COUNTY - Today is National Pickleball Day!. “It’s an easy sport to get started in," says Director of Marketing of the Pickleball Club, Nova Grande. “But whether you are a beginner or an advanced player to get started you just need a ball, a net, and some friends and you’re ready to get going," says Grande.
Linger Lodge re-opens after two year hiatus
A local hot spot called Linger Lodge re-opened their restaurant on Friday. “It’s a hidden treasure,” said Kim Morgan, a server. Originally opening in 1965, Linger Lodge has preserved it’s Old Florida Charm. “I’m an old Florida cracker and this is old Florida here, it’s fantastic. It's...
Officers equip Sarasota students with back-to-school supplies
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Sarasota County students head back to class on Wednesday. Sarasota Police are making sure the kiddos are ready for the big day. Tuesday afternoon officers handed out backpacks stuffed full of school supplies to families living in the Orange Avenue area. This was made possible by...
Libby Beene prepares for Rowing Championship
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - At 75 years old, 100 seems to be the perfect number for one Sarasota rower, 100 medals that is. Sarasota rower Libby Beene seeks to add medals to her collection with wins at the US Masters National Championships. Two medals will round out her career winnings to 100 medals.
Southeast's Karmani Gregory commits to FSW
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - One of the Suncoast's top stars on the hardwood announced his collegiate commitment over the weekend. Yesterday, Southeast's star guard, Karmani Gregory, committed to the Buccaneers of Florida Southwestern College in Ft. Myers. Gregory led the Seminoles to the Regional semi-finals last season, but lost to St....
SCF hosting tryouts August 19th
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - State College of Florida will host men's basketball tryouts next week. Next Friday, the 19th, at 3pm at Hal Chasey Gymnasium, Coach Tom Parks and the Manatees will host open tryouts for the SCF Basketball team. To participate in the tryouts, attendees must have collegiate eligibility and...
Sarasota recovery home helping women fighting addiction
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Breaking the chain of addiction is not easy. But, one Suncoast organization is offering women a safe space to do just that. Two brave women share their stories. “I didn’t know anything about recovery, but I knew there had to help out there," SARA House resident...
World-renowned violinist inspires Suncoat arts teachers
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - A world-renowned performer and disability advocate makes a stop on the Suncoast to inspire arts educators. "Every single student deserves a high-quality arts education," Van Wezel Foundation Executive Director of Education Kelli Maldonado said. With school starting this week, the Van Wezel Foundation joined the School...
Venice's Orion Kerkering named to FCL Phillies active roster
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Former Venice High and USF pitcher, Orion Kerkering heard his named called by the Philadelphia Phillies in last month's MLB Draft, thus beginning his big-league journey. Following being drafted Kerkering met the Phillies brass in the city of the Brotherly Love, before reporting to workouts in Clearwater...
Bradenton Police K9 dies after cancer battle
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired Bradenton Police K9 Riggs passed away at the age of 10 following a lengthy battle of cancer. Officers say the K9 was a faithful partner and family member of Officer Matt Palmer. Riggs...
Six area schools atop preseason football rankings
HSFA (SNN-TV) - With football season kicking off next week, HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com has ranked six area schools among the top 121 in Florida and top 1,000 in the country. Leading the way at No.7 is IMG Academy, who begin their season with a kickoff classic next Friday against the 23rd ranked...
Police search for missing woman in Bradenton
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - 69-year-old Karen Ellen Norman was last seen Sunday (8/7/2022) evening at her home on 60th St W in Bradenton. She may be driving a black, 2016 Audi Q with FL tag CE4237. Karen has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5'6" and approximately 95 lbs. Clothing description is not available at this time.
SCF announces first-ever Elite Camp for Aug. 20th
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - SCF will host their first-ever ELITE camp for high school basketball players. The camp will be one-day and split into two sessions. Both sessions will be Saturday, Aug. 20th, with the first session from 9am-12pm, with the second session following from 1pm-4pm. The cost per session is...
Couple arrested in huge Charlotte County drug bust
Charlotte County, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 (SNN TV) - That was not the only big drug bust on the Suncoast today, as the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office got in on the action with a bust that netted 6 lbs. of meth, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of Oxy, and much, much more.
Missing Bradenton five-year-old is found
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Bradenton police find a five-year-old girl after she went missing Sunday morning. BPD says they found the girl wandering barefoot around the city, Sunday morning. She was found by a civilian while wandering on 30th Street West near Manatee High School at around 6:15 a.m. Around an...
Andrew Warren challenges Gov. Ron Desantis after suspension
(WSNN) - Andrew Warren, the twice-elected state attorney in Hillsborough County, released a video message Sunday condemning Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend him. DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday that suspended Warren over “neglect of duty.”. The governor said that Warren published a letter where he refused...
Eight arrested on drug, weapons charges
SARASOTA- Eight facing drug and weapons charges as Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office wraps up a months-long investigation. After a spike in drug sales and gun violence in North Sarasota, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office conducted undercover investigations in the Parking lot of the Purple Store. “That was actually the...
