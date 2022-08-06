So far as of August 8, the Omaha metro has hit 100 degrees four times this year. One occurred in June, one in July, and two in August. This number could rise, as triple digit temperatures have been seen as late as September. I dug into the numbers today to put 100 degree days in context, how often do we hit 100? When did we hit it the most?

