3 News Now
Warmer Weather On The Way
It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we cool into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning. We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet.
3 News Now
Getting Warmer This Week
With the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we are able to cool off most cities into the upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather. After a nice start to the workweek, we quickly heat back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.
3 News Now
A Look At 100 Degree Days
So far as of August 8, the Omaha metro has hit 100 degrees four times this year. One occurred in June, one in July, and two in August. This number could rise, as triple digit temperatures have been seen as late as September. I dug into the numbers today to put 100 degree days in context, how often do we hit 100? When did we hit it the most?
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter
A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night. Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting.
3 News Now
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 9 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
wnax.com
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
WOWT
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
moderncampground.com
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
iheart.com
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
WOWT
Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
WOWT
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
WOWT
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
New COVID-19 case numbers in Douglas County show little change
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 642 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report
