Omaha, NE

3 News Now

Warmer Weather On The Way

It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we cool into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning. We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet.
3 News Now

Getting Warmer This Week

With the lower humidity and mostly clear skies, we are able to cool off most cities into the upper 50s, making for some good open-window weather. After a nice start to the workweek, we quickly heat back up. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.
3 News Now

A Look At 100 Degree Days

So far as of August 8, the Omaha metro has hit 100 degrees four times this year. One occurred in June, one in July, and two in August. This number could rise, as triple digit temperatures have been seen as late as September. I dug into the numbers today to put 100 degree days in context, how often do we hit 100? When did we hit it the most?
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold front finally on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat and humidity will continue for the evening hours. Omaha hit 100 degrees this afternoon for the 4th time this year, but the humidity pushed the heat index all the way up to 110 degrees. We will continues to see heat index readings of 100 to 108 degrees all the way through 9pm, finally dropping into the upper 90s by 10pm.
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter

A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night. Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting.
3 News Now

Latest update from 3 News Now | August 9 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday evening, August 9, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
WOWT

10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
moderncampground.com

Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
iheart.com

Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
WOWT

Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in north Omaha over the weekend. The Omaha Fire Department responded to a house near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue, north of Maple Street, just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Although “the...
WOWT

Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil, unfortunately, went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
