Oxford, MS

Ulysses Bentley Finds Running Lanes, Effective Role at Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

OXFORD, Miss. -- When Ulysses Bentley IV entered the transfer portal, it seemed natural for him to find a place where he could make an impact.

The Ole Miss Rebels wound up being the perfect fit for that in his eyes, and now he is a part of a running back room that is expected to do big things in Lane Kiffin's offense in 2022. Bentley joins names like fellow transfer Zach Evans, Kentrel Bullock and high school signee Quinshon Judkins in the Rebel backfield this season.

"When I hit the transfer portal, I saw all the guys transferring here, and I knew they had a good offensive line, so I just made the decision to come here. I knew Kiffin could get the ball in my hands.

"His offense is pretty fast, so I'm used to it. He finds ways to get the ball in our hands, so I love it."

Bentley (SMU) and Evans (TCU) both transferred from the state of Texas this offseason, and they have ties in football that go back to childhood. Now they will be running behind an offensive line that has already gained preseason accolades heading into the season.

"I'm very excited," Bentley said. "The offensive line, they work real hard. I like it. With all of us running the ball, I think it's going to be amazing: just getting the ball and running behind those guys."

Bentley will get his first taste of action in a Rebel uniform on Sept. 3 when Ole Miss hosts the Troy Trojans. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

