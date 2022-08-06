ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

With record-breaking heat, zoos are finding ways to keep their animals cool

By Shauneen Miranda
wksu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tree Hugger

9 Stolen Monkeys Rescued and Released in the Rainforest

A group of nine spider monkeys was rescued from an illegal zoo in Peru and released back into the rainforest. The spider monkeys had likely spent most, if not all, of their lives at the zoo, according to Animal Defenders International (ADI), one of the groups that helped save the monkeys. They were illegally trafficked in the wild and bred to entertain zoo visitors.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Boston, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
SFGate

A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her

Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
OVANDO, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled

In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Newsweek

Aggressive Bears Destroying Campsites, Chasing Hikers Prompt Warnings

Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska issued a bear advisory after two separate encounters between humans and a brown bear over the span of days. The encounters—one of which involved a group of six hikers and the other involved two campers—prompted officials to remind park-goers to remain alert and to properly store bear attractants.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

These 5 States Are the Best Places to Bag a Turkey This Fall

Fall turkey hunting is often overlooked—but it shouldn’t be. Nothing’s more heart-pounding than breaking up a big flock of birds before slowly calling them back to the scatter point and picking off the hen of your choosing. Or, try calling an entire flock of longbeards off the roost, or provoking a wily old gobbler to strut a gobble just like they do in the spring. You can use these strategies and more in the fall turkey woods, and these are the best states to do it in this fall.
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

Scientific Institute Receives Major Backlash After Classifying Domestic Cats as ‘Invasive Alien Species’

A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species” due to the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. The decision has come with much backlash, despite the institute insisting they are not calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized. Researcher Wojciech Solarz was not ready for the backlash that would come when he entered the common house cat into the national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Zoo#Zoos#Stone Zoo#The Zoo#Zoo New England#Npr
dailyphew.com

Adorable Baby Seal Adores Staring And Waving At The Camera

People definitely have a fascination with baby animals. Be they kitties or puppies, it’s hard to find a person who wouldn’t “aww” at photos or videos of small animals. And while cats and dogs are the dominating kinds on the internet, other animals manage to steal the spotlight every now and then. This time, it’s an adorable seal pup who caught everyone’s attention.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild

Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
ANIMALS
BBC

Health spot checks for Highland snow leopard cubs

Three snow leopard cubs born at the Highland Wildlife Park have been given their first routine health checks. The eight-week-old male and two females were born at the park near Aviemore in May. In the wild, snow leopards are a vulnerable species and found in mountainous regions of central Asia.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Upworthy

Watch this breathtaking rescue of an elephant and her calf in Thailand

Elephant CPR is amazing to witness. We're normally taught to leave nature alone, especially concerning animals big enough to maul or trample us or generally make surviving an encounter an odds game. But sometimes those wild animals need us, and this intense video of veterinarians in Thailand rescuing an elephant and her calf prove just that. On a rainy day in Thailand, a mama elephant and her baby got stuck in a drain before rescuers could get them out.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Tourists Free Baby Mountain Goat Lodged Between Two Rocks on Rain-Slick Slope

While visiting from England, two tourists decided to take a detour on their fishing trip at St. Mary Lake in Vancouver Island to rescue a baby mountain goat in need. James Archibald and his friends pulled off to the side of the road when they spotted the bright white animal lodged between two rocks. Meanwhile, the mama mountain goat stood nervously nearby, unsure how to help her stuck baby.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend

Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy