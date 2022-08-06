With record-breaking heat, zoos are finding ways to keep their animals cool

Read on www.wksu.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Akili the Lioness Killed by Male Lion During the Animals' Introduction at Birmingham Zoo
Staff members at the Birmingham Zoo are mourning the loss of their African lioness Akili. In a statement on Facebook, the Alabama zoo explained that Akili was "fatally injured on Monday afternoon, July 18th, during introductions to male lion Josh." "Animal introductions are always risky because wild animals can be...
Black Bear Cools Off In Backyard Koi Pond, Gets Spooked When He Discovers The Fish
That summer heat will get to ya. This ol’ boy needed a cool off on a hot Massachusetts summer day. It’s hard to blame a black bear though, with their thick coat of jet black fur… can you imagine wearing a black fur coat in the summer?
Alaska conservationists determined to revive wood bison herds
For centuries, the Athabascan people of Alaska relied on wood bison for survival. That is until the species, deemed by the National Park Service as the largest terrestrial animal in North America, disappeared in the early 1900s. So when a small herd of wood bison was discovered in a remote...
Tree Hugger
9 Stolen Monkeys Rescued and Released in the Rainforest
A group of nine spider monkeys was rescued from an illegal zoo in Peru and released back into the rainforest. The spider monkeys had likely spent most, if not all, of their lives at the zoo, according to Animal Defenders International (ADI), one of the groups that helped save the monkeys. They were illegally trafficked in the wild and bred to entertain zoo visitors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
SFGate
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
RELATED PEOPLE
Aggressive Bears Destroying Campsites, Chasing Hikers Prompt Warnings
Officials with the Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska issued a bear advisory after two separate encounters between humans and a brown bear over the span of days. The encounters—one of which involved a group of six hikers and the other involved two campers—prompted officials to remind park-goers to remain alert and to properly store bear attractants.
French woman is mauled by a polar bear after it wandered into a tour group's campsite on remote Norwegian Arctic island
A French woman has been mauled by a polar bear which had wandered into her tour group's campsite on a remote Norwegian Arctic island. The tourist was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland.
These 5 States Are the Best Places to Bag a Turkey This Fall
Fall turkey hunting is often overlooked—but it shouldn’t be. Nothing’s more heart-pounding than breaking up a big flock of birds before slowly calling them back to the scatter point and picking off the hen of your choosing. Or, try calling an entire flock of longbeards off the roost, or provoking a wily old gobbler to strut a gobble just like they do in the spring. You can use these strategies and more in the fall turkey woods, and these are the best states to do it in this fall.
One Green Planet
Scientific Institute Receives Major Backlash After Classifying Domestic Cats as ‘Invasive Alien Species’
A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species” due to the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. The decision has come with much backlash, despite the institute insisting they are not calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized. Researcher Wojciech Solarz was not ready for the backlash that would come when he entered the common house cat into the national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stranded whale out of French river, to be moved to saltwater
PARIS (AP) — A beluga whale stranded for several days in the Seine River was successfully removed from the French waterway Wednesday in preparation for a transfer to a saltwater basin in Normandy in hopes of saving its life. The dangerously thin marine mammal has no digestive activity for...
dailyphew.com
Adorable Baby Seal Adores Staring And Waving At The Camera
People definitely have a fascination with baby animals. Be they kitties or puppies, it’s hard to find a person who wouldn’t “aww” at photos or videos of small animals. And while cats and dogs are the dominating kinds on the internet, other animals manage to steal the spotlight every now and then. This time, it’s an adorable seal pup who caught everyone’s attention.
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
BBC
Health spot checks for Highland snow leopard cubs
Three snow leopard cubs born at the Highland Wildlife Park have been given their first routine health checks. The eight-week-old male and two females were born at the park near Aviemore in May. In the wild, snow leopards are a vulnerable species and found in mountainous regions of central Asia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Curious Deer Prevents Mail Carrier From Delivering Letter in Hilarious Clip
While most animal encounters end in horrible accidents, it’s nice to see one that doesn’t result in any trauma for either species involved. In this instance, the sweet interaction between a mail woman and a curious deer only exchanged pleasantries before going their separate ways, restoring faith that some humans can safely coexist with animals.
Watch this breathtaking rescue of an elephant and her calf in Thailand
Elephant CPR is amazing to witness. We're normally taught to leave nature alone, especially concerning animals big enough to maul or trample us or generally make surviving an encounter an odds game. But sometimes those wild animals need us, and this intense video of veterinarians in Thailand rescuing an elephant and her calf prove just that. On a rainy day in Thailand, a mama elephant and her baby got stuck in a drain before rescuers could get them out.
Tourists Free Baby Mountain Goat Lodged Between Two Rocks on Rain-Slick Slope
While visiting from England, two tourists decided to take a detour on their fishing trip at St. Mary Lake in Vancouver Island to rescue a baby mountain goat in need. James Archibald and his friends pulled off to the side of the road when they spotted the bright white animal lodged between two rocks. Meanwhile, the mama mountain goat stood nervously nearby, unsure how to help her stuck baby.
dailyphew.com
He Finds An Injured Wild Fox In The Road And Brings Him Home As His Best Friend
Some people view wild animals as companions, while others view them as foes. The world is still split between those who have the compassion to care for our fellow forest and jungle creatures and those who do not, because they see these extraordinary beings as ferocious beasts who do not deserve our respect and care but rather as violent beings who should be avoided at all costs.
Comments / 0