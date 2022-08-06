ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Disney Branded Television Promotes Leah Buono to VP of Casting

Disney Branded Television — which is behind original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels — has promoted Leah Buono to vice president of casting, senior vice president of casting and talent relations Brenda Kelly-Grant, to whom she reports, announced today. As a senior member of the casting...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Comedy Categories Are a Rare Bright Spot for Female Directors at the Emmys

A version of this story about female directors first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. This year was far from a landmark for female directors at the Emmys, with only 13 women nominated against 32 men across the seven directing categories. Sure, that’s better than last year, when 47 men and only 11 women were nominated, and it’s much better than 2018, when the lamentable total was 44 men and only four (!) women.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lasseter
Person
Eva Noblezada
Person
David Ellison
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Dana Goldberg
TheWrap

‘Atlanta,’ ‘Barry’ and Other Emmy-Nominated TV Cinematographers Discuss the Bold New Look of Comedy

A version of this story about TV cinematographers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. There were more than 550 television shows in contention this Emmy season, a daunting task for voters to parse and the driving engine for the “Is There Too Much TV?” chatter mill. But in the case of the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) category, the nominations were an impressive overlay of the evolution of the half-hour series. All six nominees, drawn from 86 eligible contenders, are technically comedy series — but more urgently, they’re a bold representation of how that genre has blended into popular entertainments that are not afraid to go to darker, more diverse places while delivering the laughs.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ and the Art of Nuanced Swearing

This story about Brett Goldstein and “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Last year, Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy’s comedy categories with 20 nominations and seven wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and this year it led all comedy shows with the same number of noms. Half of those are for the remarkable ensemble cast that fleshes out the story of a bruised but resilient American coach at the helm of a British soccer team — and while it’s hard to single out anybody in a company this consistently strong, there’s a reason why Brett Goldstein won an Emmy last year for his performance as Roy Kent, a hilariously profane and angry footballer who has to adjust to life off the pitch in Season 2.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Luck#Superstition#Apple Tv#Scottish#The Skydance Animation#Disneytoon#Tinker Bell
TheWrap

Kaley Cuoco to Star in Craig Rosenberg’s Comedic Thriller ‘Based on a True Story’

Kaley Cuoco has another thriller lined up. “The Flight Attendant” star will lead the upcoming Peacock series “Based on a True Story.”. The comedic thriller, from creator Craig Rosenberg, follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. It’s based on a “bizarre true event,” per the streamer.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
TheWrap

Quinta Brunson, Bill Hader and More: Meet the Comedy Performers With Multiple 2022 Emmy Nominations

A version of this story about comedy performers with multiple nominations first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In this year’s Emmy comedy categories, a handful of performers weren’t satisfied with just one Emmy nomination – instead, they two, three, four or even five. Here’s a guide to the year’s double-, triple-, quadruple- and quintuple-dippers.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix; ‘Purple Hearts’ Unseats ‘The Gray Man’ on Film List

“The Sandman” and “Purple Hearts” led the Netflix Top 10 for the week of Aug. 1–Aug. 7 in the English shows and movies categories, respectively. The former project, an adaptation of the 1989 comic book franchise of the same name, debuted toward the latter half of the week and drew 69.48 million hours viewed. Spanning 10 episodes, the dark fantasy stars Tom Sturridge as the title character, also known as Dream, a cosmic being who must traverse various worlds and timelines in order to repair the chaos left in the wake of his imprisonment. The show reached the Top 10 in 89 countries.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jim Henson Company Partners With Shout! Factory in Global Distribution Deal

It’s time to light the lights. The Jim Henson Company and Shout! Factory have announced a worldwide distribution deal to bring 13 of Henson’s popular series and specials to streaming, broadcast, and home entertainment distribution platforms across all territories, including the global AVOD premiere of Henson’s award-winning “Farscape.”
BUSINESS
TheWrap

‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Defends Sam Levinson’s Grueling Production Techniques: ‘I Enjoy It’

Jacob Elordi doesn’t mind being worked to the bone, at least not if it’s for Sam Levinson. Since Season 1 of “Euphoria,” rumors have circulated about the grueling production hours the show requires, with some shots taking an entire day to master. Even Elordi himself once described filming the New Year’s Eve party that opens Season 2 as an experience akin to “being in Hell.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

7 People Who Should Become Disney Legends This Year, From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Samuel L. Jackson (Photos)

Many people throughout the years have been referred to as “Disney Legends,” usually based on their close proximity to the company or for working on multiple projects with them. But starting in the late 1980s, becoming a Disney Legend was something that would actually happen – you’d get a statue and a golden, lifetime ticket to all of the Disney Parks and your handprints would soon be immortalized in Legends Plaza, an area on the Disney Lot in Burbank (formerly the reflection pool for the masterful Team Disney Burbank building designed by postmodern architect Michael Graves). In recent years, a lavish ceremony has been added to the D23 Expo, the all-Disney version of Comic-Con, that happens every two years in Anaheim.
BURBANK, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy