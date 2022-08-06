Read full article on original website
Disney Branded Television Promotes Leah Buono to VP of Casting
Disney Branded Television — which is behind original entertainment content for Disney+ and Disney Channels — has promoted Leah Buono to vice president of casting, senior vice president of casting and talent relations Brenda Kelly-Grant, to whom she reports, announced today. As a senior member of the casting...
Greg Berlanti’s DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ Scrapped at HBO Max
Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” has been scrapped at HBO Max and is no longer going forward at the streamer, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. First announced in 2019, “Strange Adventures,” was going to be a DC Super Hero anthology series executive...
Comedy Categories Are a Rare Bright Spot for Female Directors at the Emmys
A version of this story about female directors first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. This year was far from a landmark for female directors at the Emmys, with only 13 women nominated against 32 men across the seven directing categories. Sure, that’s better than last year, when 47 men and only 11 women were nominated, and it’s much better than 2018, when the lamentable total was 44 men and only four (!) women.
Paramount Sets ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for Holiday 2024 Release
Paramount has set a new release date for “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” moving the video game adaptation to a release on December 20, 2024 while pushing back an untitled “Smurfs” musical to February 2025. The decision to move Sega’s famous blue speedster into the competitive holiday...
‘Scoob! Holiday Haunt’ Filmmakers Opt to Record the Movie’s Score… After It’s Killed by Warner Bros.
“Batgirl” wasn’t the only nearly completed Warner Bros. film that was killed last week, but in the case of the animated sequel “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” the film’s producer and co-writer opted to continue working on the film even after it was canceled. Both “Batgirl” and...
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Ethan Coen’s First Solo Movie
Ethan Coen has found the leads for what will be the Coen brother’s first film project as a solo director, casting Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan to star, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps. Coen wrote...
‘Atlanta,’ ‘Barry’ and Other Emmy-Nominated TV Cinematographers Discuss the Bold New Look of Comedy
A version of this story about TV cinematographers first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. There were more than 550 television shows in contention this Emmy season, a daunting task for voters to parse and the driving engine for the “Is There Too Much TV?” chatter mill. But in the case of the Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) category, the nominations were an impressive overlay of the evolution of the half-hour series. All six nominees, drawn from 86 eligible contenders, are technically comedy series — but more urgently, they’re a bold representation of how that genre has blended into popular entertainments that are not afraid to go to darker, more diverse places while delivering the laughs.
Brett Goldstein Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ and the Art of Nuanced Swearing
This story about Brett Goldstein and “Ted Lasso” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Last year, Jason Sudeikis’ Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” dominated the Emmy’s comedy categories with 20 nominations and seven wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and this year it led all comedy shows with the same number of noms. Half of those are for the remarkable ensemble cast that fleshes out the story of a bruised but resilient American coach at the helm of a British soccer team — and while it’s hard to single out anybody in a company this consistently strong, there’s a reason why Brett Goldstein won an Emmy last year for his performance as Roy Kent, a hilariously profane and angry footballer who has to adjust to life off the pitch in Season 2.
Kaley Cuoco to Star in Craig Rosenberg’s Comedic Thriller ‘Based on a True Story’
Kaley Cuoco has another thriller lined up. “The Flight Attendant” star will lead the upcoming Peacock series “Based on a True Story.”. The comedic thriller, from creator Craig Rosenberg, follows a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. It’s based on a “bizarre true event,” per the streamer.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 First Images Previews the Return of ‘Karate Kid III’ Villain Mike Barnes
As audiences eagerly await the arrival of “Cobra Kai” Season 5 on Netflix next month, fans can whet their appetites with a slew of first-look images for the new season, including the return of yet another familiar face from “Karate Kid” lore. Season 5 will welcome...
ABC Orders ‘Will Trent’ Series Based on Karin Slaughter’s Bestselling Novels
ABC has ordered “Will Trent” (working title) to series for the 2022-23 midseason. Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, it is based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series of the same name. “Will Trent” will star Ramón Rodríguez (“Iron Fist,” “Need...
Marlon Wayans Comedy Series ‘Book of Marlon’ in Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans is getting the comedy treatment at Starz. The network is developing “Book of Marlon,” inspired by the actor and comedian’s life, it was announced on Tuesday. Wayans will play a fictionalized version of himself in the series. Wayans will star, co-write and executive produce the...
Quinta Brunson, Bill Hader and More: Meet the Comedy Performers With Multiple 2022 Emmy Nominations
A version of this story about comedy performers with multiple nominations first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In this year’s Emmy comedy categories, a handful of performers weren’t satisfied with just one Emmy nomination – instead, they two, three, four or even five. Here’s a guide to the year’s double-, triple-, quadruple- and quintuple-dippers.
‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 1 on Netflix; ‘Purple Hearts’ Unseats ‘The Gray Man’ on Film List
“The Sandman” and “Purple Hearts” led the Netflix Top 10 for the week of Aug. 1–Aug. 7 in the English shows and movies categories, respectively. The former project, an adaptation of the 1989 comic book franchise of the same name, debuted toward the latter half of the week and drew 69.48 million hours viewed. Spanning 10 episodes, the dark fantasy stars Tom Sturridge as the title character, also known as Dream, a cosmic being who must traverse various worlds and timelines in order to repair the chaos left in the wake of his imprisonment. The show reached the Top 10 in 89 countries.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Creators Break Down the Twin Theory and That Haunting Halloween Murder
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episodes 4 and 5 of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”. “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” wouldn’t be a horror show without without scaring up a Halloween storyline, and the series did just that with a classic costume party that ended in bloodshed at the end of Episode 5.
Jim Henson Company Partners With Shout! Factory in Global Distribution Deal
It’s time to light the lights. The Jim Henson Company and Shout! Factory have announced a worldwide distribution deal to bring 13 of Henson’s popular series and specials to streaming, broadcast, and home entertainment distribution platforms across all territories, including the global AVOD premiere of Henson’s award-winning “Farscape.”
Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Richa Moorjani Join ‘Fargo’ Season 5
Joe Keery, of “Stranger Things” fame, has joined the fifth season of FX’s “Fargo,” alongside Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) and Richa Moorjani (“Never Have I Ever”). They join previously announced new cast members Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Why ‘The Great’ Stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult Showed Up ‘Ready to Spar’ in Season 2
This story about “The Great” stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In its second season, “The Great” found a new gear and Emmy voters noticed. The relationships between Russia’s Catherine the...
‘Euphoria’ Star Jacob Elordi Defends Sam Levinson’s Grueling Production Techniques: ‘I Enjoy It’
Jacob Elordi doesn’t mind being worked to the bone, at least not if it’s for Sam Levinson. Since Season 1 of “Euphoria,” rumors have circulated about the grueling production hours the show requires, with some shots taking an entire day to master. Even Elordi himself once described filming the New Year’s Eve party that opens Season 2 as an experience akin to “being in Hell.”
7 People Who Should Become Disney Legends This Year, From Lin-Manuel Miranda to Samuel L. Jackson (Photos)
Many people throughout the years have been referred to as “Disney Legends,” usually based on their close proximity to the company or for working on multiple projects with them. But starting in the late 1980s, becoming a Disney Legend was something that would actually happen – you’d get a statue and a golden, lifetime ticket to all of the Disney Parks and your handprints would soon be immortalized in Legends Plaza, an area on the Disney Lot in Burbank (formerly the reflection pool for the masterful Team Disney Burbank building designed by postmodern architect Michael Graves). In recent years, a lavish ceremony has been added to the D23 Expo, the all-Disney version of Comic-Con, that happens every two years in Anaheim.
