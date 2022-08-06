ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
whee.net

Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death

Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
BASSETT, VA
WBTV

More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.   “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.”  The 42-year-old inmate […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
CLEMMONS, NC
Daily Voice

Anton Black's Family Reaches $5 Million Settlement

Three small towns in Maryland will pay $5 million to the parents of 19-year-old Anton Black, who died during a 2018 police encounter, and must implement new policing policies and use-of-force training, following a two-year legal battle. The suit was filed against the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville, along...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
