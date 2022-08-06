Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
Guilford County inmate found dead, investigations underway, deputies say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — An inmate's death over the weekend at the High Point Detention Facility is under investigation, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. Officers conducting a supervision round found Charles Williams, 61, unresponsive in his cell Sunday night. Guilford County Emergency Services...
RCSO: Man sleeping at Richmond County store caught with meth, pills
ROCKINGHAM — A Montgomery County man was allegedly caught with meth after catching a nap. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling U.S. 220 on Aug. 8 when he noticed a vehicle at a convenience store that was closed. When the deputy got out...
whee.net
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death
Bassett family blames Sheriff’s Department for son’s death. A Bassett man, diagnosed with congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), died Saturday while incarcerated in the new Henry County jail, and the family is blaming negligence by the sheriff’s office for.
More charges announced for Statesville teacher charged with statutory rape
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following previous charges for sex crimes against a student, a Statesville teacher was served two additional arrest warrants by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Monday. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the...
Guilford County jail addresses mold, staffing concerns
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate’s perspective is shedding light on the mold and staffing problem at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. “They don’t know what they’re doing from one day to the next,” the inmate told FOX8’s Tyler Hardin during a 15-minute phone call. “It’s living on a day-by-day basis.” The 42-year-old inmate […]
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
Man killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a west Charlotte murder was killed on Friday after exchanging gunshots with police in Forsyth County. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that Alexander Weah, 23, was involved in both a homicide and a shooting where he was killed by police.
CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
Family of NC man fatally shot by police announce wrongful death lawsuit against ex-officer, police department
The mother of a man who was shot and killed this year by police announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday against former police officer Timothy Larson and the Concord Police Department.
Greensboro Safety Review Board monitoring The Blind Tiger after shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro's safety review board continues to monitor the Blind Tiger. This comes after a deadly shooting that took place outside the bar a few weekends ago. Since the shooting several employees are facing charges and the bar's alcohol permit is suspended. The city...
Anton Black's Family Reaches $5 Million Settlement
Three small towns in Maryland will pay $5 million to the parents of 19-year-old Anton Black, who died during a 2018 police encounter, and must implement new policing policies and use-of-force training, following a two-year legal battle. The suit was filed against the towns of Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville, along...
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man killed...
Dozens of cars damaged in vandalism in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dozens of people woke up to slashed tires and cracked windshields in theGardens at Country Club Apartment Homes Saturday. Taylor Hill was woken up by his partner, who was leaving for work when she discovered she had several flat tires. When he went outside, he saw some of his tires had been stabbed along with a lot of other cars in his parking lot.
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
High Point police nab 49-year-old repeat offender after store break-in
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have arrested a man they've encountered at least nine times before. According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to the Precision Tune store on South Main Street to investigate an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, officers saw the suspect exiting the building with items from the store.
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
