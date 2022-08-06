Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of Stomach Tightening: "Painful, But Worth It!"
Kim Kardashian is keeping it real. When it comes to sort of faking her way through life. On Wednesday, the Hulu personality shared a candid photo of her stomach after undergoing some type of tightening treatment, opening up via her Instagram Story about the unusual procedure. “This is a game...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
thesource.com
[WATCH] 2Pac’s Ex Says Pac Told Her He Sold His Soul To The Devil In Death Row Deal
Desiree Smith, the former girlfriend of Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, sat down with The Art Of Dialogue and delved into ‘Pac’s historic signing to Death Row Records while incarcerated in New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility. Smith’s account of the signing is that Suge Knight came to...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
'He's Had To Seek Out Help': Pete Davidson In Trauma Therapy Following Online Harassment From Kanye West
Pete Davidson was forced to seek out a trauma therapist over the serious online harassment he suffered from Kanye West, Radar has learned.The shocking revelation was made by a close friend of the 28-year-old comedian, and news of Pete’s trauma therapy sessions came just a few days after it was revealed the Saturday Night Live funnyman and Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, had broken up."The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for him, and he's had to seek out help," the comedian’s close friend shared on Monday.According to the insider, Pete "has been in...
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split
Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos
Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
Kirk Franklin Questions If We Should Cancel R. Kelly’s Music In Wake of His Sentencing
R. Kelly has no choice but to get comfortable in jail after being sentenced to 30 years for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges last month. The sentencing is part of why gospel artist Kirk Franklin thinks music fans should be able to listen to the Pied Piper’s music instead of completely canceling the disgraced singer.
In Style
Kim Kardashian Proved She's a Supportive Ex by Matching With Her Daughters in Yeezy Shades
Kim Kardashian is proving once again that there's no bad blood between her and ex-husband Kanye West — but this time, she did it in the most fashionable way. On Thursday, the mother-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes photo dump of a futuristic-themed photoshoot for Kanye's clothing brand, Yeezy, and both of their daughters got in on the action, too.
‘I Have A Job’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Rips Into Singer’s Ex Kevin Federline
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has come out swinging against the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after he revealed family secrets in a new interview, Radar has learned. On Saturday, Sam posted a lengthy statement trashing Kevin for making comments about Britney’s kids. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s ex-husband said in a one-on-one with ITV that their sons haven’t seen the pop star in months. He claimed that 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean have decided to stay away from Britney for the time being. Kevin said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a...
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth
Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022. The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5. “I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival […]
TMZ.com
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Up at Travis Scott Concert at London's O2 Arena
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi were all about Travis Scott's amazing concert Saturday night in London ... they were jammin' just like the normies in the packed stadium. Kylie and their kid were arms up as Travis performed to a sold-out crowd at The O2 Arena ... which held 20,000 screaming fans.
