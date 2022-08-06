ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.thewrap.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Every Actor Who Passed on Starring in ‘Die Hard’

The success of Die Hard helped catapult Bruce Willis to bona fide Hollywood A-list status, but the action blockbuster could have been very different had producers gotten any of the actors they'd previously considered to play John McClane. Before Die Hard, Willis was generally regarded as a television star. The...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Brad Pitt calls one of his movies “the most irresponsible” filmmaking

Brad Pitt has made some of the best movies ever made, and a couple of stinkers. There’s one thriller movie in particular that haunts him, The Devil’s Own from 1996. As he once put it, what started as a wonderful screenplay devolved into something he considered “irresponsible” – ooft.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
IndieWire

Clu Gulager, Horror Character Actor and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Star, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, the character actor who famously played Burt in “The Return of the Living Dead” and Mr. Walsh in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” among hundreds of other credits, has died at the age of 93. Gulager was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma in 1928. His legal name was William Martin Gulager, but he received the Cherokee nickname “Clu” at a young age because his middle name is Martin and purple martins are often referred to as “clu-clu birds.” Gulager made his screen acting debut in a 1955 episode of “Omnibus,”...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Alexandre Aja
Person
Don Siegel
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Clu Gulager
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Academy Awards#New Beverly Cinema#The New York Times
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy