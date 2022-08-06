ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mighty Mouse still lives in hearts of CV Trojan football players

By Mike Tupa
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
One chair at the Caney Valley High football banquet will be empty this season.

Ethan Dodson didn’t take up a lot of space — but the absence of No. 33 will leave a giant void in the heart of his Trojan teammates as they prepare next Monday to open football practice.

However, No. 33 will still be on the field for every play in every game — his teammates plan to wear on their helmets the decal of the number of their feisty colleague who passed away on July 30 as a result of an out-of-town drowning accident.

Sadly — tragically — Dodson won’t be physically part of what is expected to be a promising season for the Trojans.

But, in the thoughts and emotions of his teammates, he will be alongside them every step of the way. And, if heaven smiles kindly on football, his supportive spirit might linger near.

Dodson died July 30 while he was swimming at Ponca Lake in Kay County.

To honor his memory, a candlelight vigil is planned at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Caney Valley High School football stadium in Ramona. The stadium is located a block behind and to the north of the school on the first main turnoff to the left (east) into Ramona off Highway 75.

“We called him ‘Mighty Mouse,’ said seventh-year Trojan head coach Stephen Mitchell. “The reason he had that nickname was that he was small but so dang strong. He would go out and tackle that 360-pound player if I’d let him.”

The 17-year-old senior-to-be was on the verge of wrapping up a four-year playing grid career at Caney Valley — but the Trojan coaches knew about long before he arrived on the big campus.

“He played for me or one of my coaches since his sixth-grade year,” said seventh-year Caney Valley head coach Stephen Mitchell.

In terms of the spotlight, Dodson didn’t sparkle in the designation of a team star. He was just a compact guy that loved the game, loved his school and teammates and loved to tackle challenges head-on.

“He was a role player,” Mitchell said. “He was going to play for me on special teams and some other things.”

But, as a teammate and personality, he loomed huge in the dynamics of the Trojan football family.

“Ethan was fun-loving and a great kid,” Mitchell said. “He kind of had a huge heart. He’d run through a brick wall for me and bring back a piece of the brick.”

No doubt whatever the Trojans might achieve within the next four months, they'll think in quiet moments about No. 33 — his smile and love of the give and take of the game — and include his essence in their celebrations.

Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

