Atlanta, GA

CBS San Francisco

Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants, 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it.The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Profar hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher's interference. Machado then drove his 20th homer to left field and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro got the call-up and dropped a call in his return to the big leagues. The Pittsburgh infielder lost his phone during a slide into third base and the Pirates lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. “I don’t think there’s any professional ballplayer that would ever go out there with any intentions of taking a cellphone,” Castro told Pittsburgh media members through an interpreter. “It’s horrible it happened to me. Obviously, it was very unintentional.” Rookie Tommy Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in seven innings for his first big league win.
PITTSBURGH, PA

